    • The Providence Journal

    Pizza to Mexican, seafood to burgers. When will Providence's food hall Track 15 open?

    By Gail Ciampa, Providence Journal,

    2 days ago

    Track 15 , Providence's much anticipated food hall, now has an opening date of February 2025. The project is several years in from Marsella Development Corporation. It will open in the former Union Station with a lineup of new restaurants.

    Four are from Providence, including Dune Brothers , who will have a seafood and raw bar concept. The Meza family, owners of Dolores, will offer regional Mexican cuisine. There will be burgers and sandwiches from the owners of There, There . From Newport, chef Kevin O’Donnell, owner of Giusto and Mother Pizzeria, will have two Italian restaurants, Giusto PVD and Mother Pizzeria PVD.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MKoSd_0vrGgBFA00

    Now two new restaurants have been added. Little Chaska will be an Indian restaurant from Sanjiv Dhar who operates Kabob & Curry, Rasoi, Rasa and Chaska. Tolia, is a new concept from Turkish native Alp Gumuscu, formerly the executive chef at Yagi Noodles in Newport. He will bring a taste of the region of Anatolia which surrounds Turkey, Greece and other parts of the Middle East.

    Marsella has partnered with Convivium Hospitality Group to redevelop the historical space and deliver a diverse hospitality experience that reflects the many cultural influences in Rhode Island.

    This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Pizza to Mexican, seafood to burgers. When will Providence's food hall Track 15 open?

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Steven Castiglioni
    2d ago
    he many cultural influences in PROVIDENCE
