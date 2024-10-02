Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Providence Journal

    Lifespan agrees to pay Providence $1.5M in lieu of taxes. Why some say it's not enough

    By Jonny Williams, Providence Journal,

    2 days ago

    PROVIDENCE – Mayor Brett Smiley has struck a deal with Lifespan, Rhode Island’s largest health system , for a $1.5 million payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) to the city over the next three years.

    The agreement comes after rounds of negotiation between the mayor’s office and Lifespan, which has not made a PILOT payment to the city since 2021.

    “The financial contributions from this agreement would represent the largest annual voluntary payment Lifespan has made to Providence in over a decade and would finally ensure that every major tax-exempt institution in Providence has a formalized PILOT agreement with the City that meaningfully gives back to our community,” Smiley said in a statement.

    Last year Smiley also brokered PILOT agreements with the city’s higher education institutions – among them Brown University and Rhode Island School of Design – worth $223 million over the next 20 years.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=271zxm_0vrGck5J00

    PILOT payments help cities offset the losses from not collecting property taxes on some nonprofits that often benefit from city services. If taxed on the value of its properties, Lifespan would pay about $32 million, according to Josh Estrella, Smiley’s director of communications.

    Lifespan’s payments will come in two installments of $750,000, one in this fiscal year and the second in fiscal 2026. The health system agreed to enter negotiations for a future PILOT agreement in the third year of the current agreement, according to a press release from the mayor’s office.

    John Fernandez, president and CEO of Lifespan, highlighted in a statement the “substantial contributions” the health system makes to Providence. Lifespan estimates its contributions to be worth $50 million.

    “Like much of the healthcare industry, Lifespan has faced financial challenges over the years. Our goal is to achieve an operating income, which will allow us to continue to invest in our health system, provide top-tier healthcare and community benefit to the city’s residents and the region, while working in partnership with our host city,” Fernandez said in a statement.

    Some City Council members say Lifespan should be paying more

    Providence City Council President Rachel Miller said she was encouraged by the agreement but hinted that Lifespan should contribute more.

    "As the state’s largest hospital system, Lifespan needs to contribute its fair share. $1.5 million is just the start, but Lifespan has much more to do to truly honor its commitment to Providence taxpayers who right now foot the bill for the city services Lifespan benefits from,” Miller said in a statement.

    State Rep. Enrique Sanchez, who represents Providence, went further, calling the deal a “tragedy.”

    “I knew Lifespan was gonna screw the city of Providence on this,” Sanchez wrote on X . “$1.5 million is nothing compared to how much billions of dollars worth of land property they’re sitting on. Time to take on another fight.”

    Smiley’s administration defended the deal, emphasizing the stipulations that require Lifespan to negotiate with the city for a future PILOT agreement.

    “It is important to recognize that this is the first formalized agreement the City has ever had with our largest hospital system. This agreement ensures an immediate payment by the end of this year that will contribute directly to the Providence community. In two years, this agreement ensures that Lifespan and the Administration will begin negotiations again for the next agreement,” Estrella said.

    The agreement will go before the Providence City Council on Thursday and will be reviewed by the council's Finance Committee.

    This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Lifespan agrees to pay Providence $1.5M in lieu of taxes. Why some say it's not enough

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Daylight saving time comes to an end soon. Here's when we fall back
    The Providence Journal2 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post15 days ago
    T.F. Green once again ranked one of the best airports in country in new ranking
    The Providence Journal1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute11 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago
    It’s so suspicious how EVERY place is asking “Do you want your receipt?”Woman issues receipt warning
    NewsNinja16 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz19 days ago
    GA Supreme Court skeptical in appeal by man convicted of killing 3 in Savannah car chase
    The Current GA16 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile13 hours ago
    Judge backs feds in Wyoming black-footed ferret reintroduction dispute
    WyoFile25 days ago
    Why do the wipers on my Forester keep jumping across the windshield? | Car Doctor
    The Providence Journal22 hours ago
    Georgia lawmakers reconsider bills to hold adults accountable for firearm safety
    The Current GA27 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post3 days ago
    Ghost Gun Manufacturer Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison
    Morristown Minute11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy