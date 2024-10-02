Lifespan agrees to pay Providence $1.5M in lieu of taxes. Why some say it's not enough

PROVIDENCE – Mayor Brett Smiley has struck a deal with Lifespan, Rhode Island’s largest health system , for a $1.5 million payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) to the city over the next three years.

The agreement comes after rounds of negotiation between the mayor’s office and Lifespan, which has not made a PILOT payment to the city since 2021.

“The financial contributions from this agreement would represent the largest annual voluntary payment Lifespan has made to Providence in over a decade and would finally ensure that every major tax-exempt institution in Providence has a formalized PILOT agreement with the City that meaningfully gives back to our community,” Smiley said in a statement.

Last year Smiley also brokered PILOT agreements with the city’s higher education institutions – among them Brown University and Rhode Island School of Design – worth $223 million over the next 20 years.

PILOT payments help cities offset the losses from not collecting property taxes on some nonprofits that often benefit from city services. If taxed on the value of its properties, Lifespan would pay about $32 million, according to Josh Estrella, Smiley’s director of communications.

Lifespan’s payments will come in two installments of $750,000, one in this fiscal year and the second in fiscal 2026. The health system agreed to enter negotiations for a future PILOT agreement in the third year of the current agreement, according to a press release from the mayor’s office.

John Fernandez, president and CEO of Lifespan, highlighted in a statement the “substantial contributions” the health system makes to Providence. Lifespan estimates its contributions to be worth $50 million.

“Like much of the healthcare industry, Lifespan has faced financial challenges over the years. Our goal is to achieve an operating income, which will allow us to continue to invest in our health system, provide top-tier healthcare and community benefit to the city’s residents and the region, while working in partnership with our host city,” Fernandez said in a statement.

Some City Council members say Lifespan should be paying more

Providence City Council President Rachel Miller said she was encouraged by the agreement but hinted that Lifespan should contribute more.

"As the state’s largest hospital system, Lifespan needs to contribute its fair share. $1.5 million is just the start, but Lifespan has much more to do to truly honor its commitment to Providence taxpayers who right now foot the bill for the city services Lifespan benefits from,” Miller said in a statement.

State Rep. Enrique Sanchez, who represents Providence, went further, calling the deal a “tragedy.”

“I knew Lifespan was gonna screw the city of Providence on this,” Sanchez wrote on X . “$1.5 million is nothing compared to how much billions of dollars worth of land property they’re sitting on. Time to take on another fight.”

Smiley’s administration defended the deal, emphasizing the stipulations that require Lifespan to negotiate with the city for a future PILOT agreement.

“It is important to recognize that this is the first formalized agreement the City has ever had with our largest hospital system. This agreement ensures an immediate payment by the end of this year that will contribute directly to the Providence community. In two years, this agreement ensures that Lifespan and the Administration will begin negotiations again for the next agreement,” Estrella said.

The agreement will go before the Providence City Council on Thursday and will be reviewed by the council's Finance Committee.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Lifespan agrees to pay Providence $1.5M in lieu of taxes. Why some say it's not enough