    • The Providence Journal

    Fun food things to do this weekend: Celebrate Hope & Main; Durktoberfest; Oysters and more

    By Gail Ciampa, Providence Journal,

    2 days ago

    The food and drink calendar keeps filling up with fun things to do. This weekend is another one packed with possibilities.

    There's an Oktoberfest with a twist planned for downtown Providence.

    If you want to get out of town, a vineyard awaits in Little Compton. You can sip in paradise and learn about winemaking, too.

    In the mood for a nighttime soiree? You can't go wrong spending it with the chefs and food artisans at Hope & Main in Warren.

    A Providence fish monger is offering up a bivalve celebration.

    Plus, last week we told you about the Ocean State Oyster Festival which celebrates its 10th year celebrating Rhode Island's aquaculture economy. It takes place on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 1 to 8 p.m. And don't forget it's three days of fun for Oktoberfest at Narragansett Beer . A 30-by-40-foot tent will hold their biergarten and you can buy tickets on Eventbrite .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LEeuK_0vrGWrRg00

    Durktoberfest

    Durk’s Bar-B-Q's Durktoberfestreturns to 33 Aborn St. in downtown Providence on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 3 to 7 p.m. The event will take place outdoors on Aborn Street with expanded patio seating into the street and additional service available inside the restaurant. They have house-made sausages and pretzels. They will be pouring beers from Moniker Brewery. There will be live music from Hollow Turtle. The event is family-friendly and dog-friendly. A bouncy house will be set up outdoors.

    Sakonnet Vineyard's Harvest Saturday

    Sakonnet Vineyard's “Harvest Saturday” series features live music, winemaking demonstrations and more on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 162 West Main Road, Little Compton. There will be wine tastings from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and the kitchen will be open for food. The band, Purple Honey, will perform 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. A winemaking demonstration will be held on the Field Stage by winemaker James Davids around 3:30 p.m. There will be a walking tour of the vineyard around 4:30 p.m. Entry is free with food, wine and additional beverages available for purchase.

    Twilight Party

    Hope & Main's annual Schoolyard Twilight Party is Saturday, Oct. 5, from 5 to 9 p.m. outside at the culinary business incubator, 691 Main St., Warren. It's their 10th anniversary party. There will be a new format with more member-made food and other surprises. All ages are welcome for passed appetizers, grazing stations and craft cocktails from more than 30 businesses. There will be live music by two bands: Jem and the Kleyla Family Band. Buy tickets online at $75 ($15 for children) at makefoodyourbusiness.org . Tickets will be available at the door but the price goes up.

    Oystermania

    Fearless Fish Market, 712 Hope St., Providence, fearless-fish.com , hosts Oystermania on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The lineup of vendors includes There, There (serving Oyster Po Boys), Moniker Brewery, Campus Fine Wines, North Star Oysters, Fox Island Oysters, East Beach Blonde Oysters, Ocean State Shellfish (Roast Oysters) and Big Feeling Ice Cream. Playing Dead, a Grateful Dead cover band will play from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be a Kids' Zone with a bouncy house. Entry is free with food and beverages available for purchase.

    This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Fun food things to do this weekend: Celebrate Hope & Main; Durktoberfest; Oysters and more

