    Want a farm-raised turkey? Here are 4 RI farms – and 3 over the border – taking orders

    By Gail Ciampa, Providence Journal,

    2 days ago

    If you wish to have a locally raised turkey on your Thanksgiving table , now is probably the time to order your bird. Farms in Rhode Island and nearby Massachusetts and Connecticut have begun reserving their turkeys.

    Larger farms will have turkeys through December, but most small farms won’t. So they suggest you reserve early.

    There are more local farms, but they are not on this list because they are already sold out (including Baffoni's Poultry Farm in Johnston) or don't raise turkeys anymore. A few offer online ordering but others ask you call and place the order by phone. These are small family farms.

    Not all local turkeys are free-range, so ask if that matters to you.

    Here are seven places to get your holiday started.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VsH27_0vrG7Tb400

    Breene Acres Turkey Farm, 21E Victory Highway, West Greenwich. (401) 397-4748. See info on their Facebook page . Breene Acres grows free-range, broad-breasted white turkeys that are fresh, never frozen. They have small 15-18 pounds, medium 19-24 pounds, and large 25-30 pound turkeys. Call to place an order for pick up in West Greenwich on Nov. 24.

    Pat’s Pastured, 830 South Road, East Greenwich. (401) 830-4728, patspastured.com . Pre-orders for Thanksgiving have opened up and you can save 15% on turkeys ordered through Oct. 15 which means a 12-14 pound turkey costs $110. They have turkeys available in sizes ranging up to 23 pounds ($190). Choose where to pick up when you place your order. They also offer pantry staples including sausages, gravy, eggs, broth and more.

    Gnarly Vines Farm, Tiverton. gnarlyvinesfarm.com/store reservations are live. You can reserve one of Ester Bishop's pasture-raised turkeys for $50. They cost $6.25 a pound.

    Rainbow Poultry Farm , 199 Homestead Ave., Rehoboth, (508) 736-9061, began taking orders Monday. You can call or direct message them on Facebook. Leave your name, phone number and what size you would like. The cost is $8.50 a pound. They will call to confirm and pickups will be Nov. 26 and 27 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the farm.

    Helger’s Turkey Ranch, 2554 Main Road, Tiverton, (401) 624-4087, is taking orders now for turkeys ranging from 12 to 28 pounds. The cost is $5.15 a pound. Call to place your order.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IR8e9_0vrG7Tb400

    Belwing Acres Turkey Farm, 773 Taunton Ave., Seekonk. (508) 336-9142, is taking orders and the price is $5.99 a pound.

    Ekonk Hill Turkey Farm, 227 Ekonk Hill Road, Sterling, Connecticut, (860) 564-0248, ekonkhillturkeyfarm.com , has no deadline for ordering, but suggest you do it sooner than later to get the size you want. The cost is $6.25 a pound.

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    US-ARMOR-VET
    1d ago
    Most supermarkets will have turkeys for @1.00 per pound. Even Whole Foods will be $3.00 per pound.
    Pa Da
    1d ago
    dam for them prices I could raise my own and get to bond with my pet turkey before I lopped its turkey head off and eat it.
    View all comments
