Studs and duds from Patriots' ugly road loss to 49ers

The New England Patriots came into Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers as the biggest underdogs in the NFL in Week 4.

They didn’t even come close to proving oddsmakers wrong in an ugly 30-13 loss on the road. It was their third straight loss and second straight blowout loss. Things have rapidly declined since the team’s Week 1 upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

They have been battered with injuries and exposed to obvious depth issues in key areas, particularly along the offensive front. Help doesn’t appear to be coming anytime soon for New England, and they’re already in danger of letting the season get away from them after only playing in four games.

Here are the studs and duds from the team’s Week 4 loss to San Francisco:

STUD: K Joey Slye

Joey Slye was the best scoring weapon on the field for the Patriots. He kicked a franchise record 63-yard field goal to close out the first half and then knocked a 54-yarder through the uprights in the second half. The consistency at kicker has been a huge improvement over last season, and it’s thanks to the veteran Slye, who is playing really well right now.

DUD: QB Jacoby Brissett

Turnovers were a backbreaker for the Patriots in Sunday’s loss. Jacoby Brissett was responsible for a fumble and a pick-six to 49ers linebacker Fred Warner. He also held onto the football for too long in too many key situations. The obvious struggles playing behind the Patriots’ patchwork offensive line is a big issue, but Brissett has to avoid exacerbating things with sloppy quarterback play.

But if you're expecting a change in Week 5, when the Patriots host the Miami Dolphins, think again.

"Jacoby is 100 percent our starter," Mayo said in his video conference with reporters on Monday. "He's done a good job doing what we've asked. Are there a lot of plays he could do a better job? Absolutely. But I would never question his toughness, dependability and leadership style for this team. That's what we need right now."

Brissett was 19-for-32 passing with 168 yards with a touchdown and a pick-six in the Patriots' loss at San Francisco. For the season, Brissett is completing 60.4 percent of his passes for 536 yards, two TDs and the one interception.

STUD: LB Christian Elliss

The Patriots desperately needed a turnover to spark a potential comeback, and they got one from linebacker Christian Elliss. He recovered a fumbled ball on special teams with an incredible one-handed snag to setup the one and only touchdown drive of the game for New England.

DUD: Rhamondre Stevenson

The fumbling woes continued for Rhamondre Stevenson in this matchup. There’s no question that Stevenson has been the Patriots’ best offensive playmaker, but he has also fumbled the ball at least once in every game this season. Trust is everything when plays are called for Stevenson. The team needs to be able to trust that they can put the game in his hands, and he won’t fumble it away.

STUD: CB Christian Gonzalez

Even with the team struggling, Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez has continued to play hard on defense. He has consistently challenged and made things difficult for the top receivers in the game. On Sunday, he held 49ers star wideout Brandon Aiyuk to only one catch for 10 yards. He was also tied for the second-most tackles on the team.

STUD: RB Antonio Gibson

Antonio Gibson had the most explosive play of the game for the Patriots with a 50-yard reception. The veteran running back has proven to be one of the team’s most explosive offensive players in recent outings. He could see an uptick in reps if Rhamondre Stevenson’s ball security continues to be an issue.

STUD: S Jabrill Peppers

Jabrill Peppers came up with a crucial interception in the fourth quarter. Not only did he rob Brock Purdy of a surefire touchdown pass, but he gave the Patriots’ offense another chance to come back. It obviously wasn’t enough to turn the tide, but Peppers helped keep the Patriots in the game longer than they deserved to be.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Studs and duds from Patriots' ugly road loss to 49ers