Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Providence Journal

    Which HS football player was the best in Week 3? Vote now for Providence Journal Player of the Week

    By Eric Rueb, Providence Journal,

    2 days ago

    The weather for high school football’s final weekend in September matched the performances on the field .

    While the warm temperatures were nice, the performances were even better. The midseason mark is a week away so it’s not a shock to see both teams and players rounding into form.

    Picking five nominees for Player of the Week is never easy and this week was especially difficult. To give you an idea, three quarterbacks – North Kingstown’s Jack Diano, Westerly’s Landon Husereau, Tiverton’s Ben Troia – threw north of 300 yards and didn’t make the cut. Shea’s Keondre Silva ran for over 100 and had three touchdowns in the Raiders’ first win since 2022 and couldn’t get in. That’s how competitive things are.

    This will all make sense when you check out this week’s five nominees. Read their bios, scroll down and you’ll find our ballot where you can vote – as many times as you want – for who you think should win.

    What does the Providence Journal Player of the Year get? Some clout.

    The award is designed to be an interactive way for the state’s passionate football communities to show their support for their local players. We want schools, teams and players to create social media campaigns to garner support and try to earn as many votes as possible for their nominee. When a player wins, the whole community does – because it shows which pockets of the state truly support high school football.

    Emails sent to the Journal with a player’s name does not constitute a vote. If you ask why a player from your team wasn’t nominated, talk to you head coach about why stats weren’t sent. If you want to send an email about voting being rigged or bots being used, it will be used as social media fodder.

    Below are the nominees for Providence Journal Player of the Week for Week 3. The poll to vote is below that. Go vote, vote and vote some more.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VWQuS_0vocOzLr00

    Mikey Allard, North Providence

    Central Falls knew Allard was getting the ball but there was little it could do to stop him. Allard, a senior running back, was a force in the Cougars’ offense and put forth a monster effort. He finished with 237 yards rushing and three touchdowns in the 21-14 win over the Warriors.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WIhGj_0vocOzLr00

    Adam Conheeny, Portsmouth

    An injury forced Conheeny to start at quarterback but the versatile Patriot still thrived. He ran 10 times for 147 yards and four touchdowns and threw for 65 yards. When Portsmouth needed him most, Conheeny made plays, converting three fourth downs on the game-winning drive that ended with an 8-yard run with 24 seconds left in the 34-27 win over Westerly.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kI09A_0vocOzLr00

    Damien Ocampo, St. Raphael

    Ocampo was the offense in the Saints’ 28-13 win over Cranston West on Friday. The senior gave St. Raphael a persistent rushing attack, as he carried the ball 24 times for 172 yards while scoring touchdowns of 5, 6, 66 and 1 yard out, the last of which sealed up the victory for the undefeated Saints.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o7DpF_0vocOzLr00

    David Rivera, Rogers

    Saturday was a prove-it game for the Vikings and they certainly did. In a game filled with big performances, no one was bigger than Rivera. He ran 11 times for 107 yards and scored on touchdown runs of 15, 5 and 2 yards, caught two passes that went for a 31- and 54-yard touchdown and added a fumble recovery to boot in Rogers’ 56-21 win over Johnston.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oZBQU_0vocOzLr00

    Paul Zolkos, Scituate

    There were some hefty offensive performances in Week 3, but none was bigger than Zolkos. The Spartans senior ran 27 times for a mind-boggling 302 yards and three touchdowns, which included the game-winning 58-yard touchdown run with 3:06 left to play in Scituate’s 21-14 win over Tiverton.

    Who should be The Providence Journal Football Player of the Week?

    This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Which HS football player was the best in Week 3? Vote now for Providence Journal Player of the Week

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    RI's T.F. Green once again named one of best airports in the US by Conde Nast. Here's why
    The Providence Journal1 day ago
    Our Rich History: Colonial Cottage was an icon of the Erlanger community, now history
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Schools feel teacher-shortage strains as 2024 academic year kicks off
    WyoFile29 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks20 days ago
    Patriots coach Jerod Mayo sticking with Jacoby Brissett as starting QB
    The Providence Journal2 days ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Hot, dry weather spurs fast-growing fires around Wyoming
    WyoFile20 days ago
    The Definitive list of the Best Italian Beef Sandwiches in Illinois from "Chicago Food King"
    Chicago Food King12 days ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    University of Wyoming forfeits volleyball game against team with trans player amid pressure from lawmakers
    WyoFile14 hours ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell in 1964
    Jacksonville Today9 hours ago
    Festivals and Events Happening this Weekend: September 5 through September 8
    M Henderson28 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama14 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA14 days ago
    City of Denver didn’t place migrants in troubled Aurora buildings
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Denver council delays $6 million vote to feed migrants, some want cash assistance reinstated
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Opinion: How do people become homeless in Denver?
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Enrollment woes, free speech and guns: UW delivers its ‘state of the university’
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Dan Weber’s Just Sayin’: Saying ‘so long’ to Pete Rose; there’ll never be another like him
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy