Which HS football player was the best in Week 3? Vote now for Providence Journal Player of the Week

The weather for high school football’s final weekend in September matched the performances on the field .

While the warm temperatures were nice, the performances were even better. The midseason mark is a week away so it’s not a shock to see both teams and players rounding into form.

Picking five nominees for Player of the Week is never easy and this week was especially difficult. To give you an idea, three quarterbacks – North Kingstown’s Jack Diano, Westerly’s Landon Husereau, Tiverton’s Ben Troia – threw north of 300 yards and didn’t make the cut. Shea’s Keondre Silva ran for over 100 and had three touchdowns in the Raiders’ first win since 2022 and couldn’t get in. That’s how competitive things are.

This will all make sense when you check out this week’s five nominees. Read their bios, scroll down and you’ll find our ballot where you can vote – as many times as you want – for who you think should win.

What does the Providence Journal Player of the Year get? Some clout.

The award is designed to be an interactive way for the state’s passionate football communities to show their support for their local players. We want schools, teams and players to create social media campaigns to garner support and try to earn as many votes as possible for their nominee. When a player wins, the whole community does – because it shows which pockets of the state truly support high school football.

Emails sent to the Journal with a player’s name does not constitute a vote. If you ask why a player from your team wasn’t nominated, talk to you head coach about why stats weren’t sent. If you want to send an email about voting being rigged or bots being used, it will be used as social media fodder.

Below are the nominees for Providence Journal Player of the Week for Week 3. The poll to vote is below that. Go vote, vote and vote some more.

Mikey Allard, North Providence

Central Falls knew Allard was getting the ball but there was little it could do to stop him. Allard, a senior running back, was a force in the Cougars’ offense and put forth a monster effort. He finished with 237 yards rushing and three touchdowns in the 21-14 win over the Warriors.

Adam Conheeny, Portsmouth

An injury forced Conheeny to start at quarterback but the versatile Patriot still thrived. He ran 10 times for 147 yards and four touchdowns and threw for 65 yards. When Portsmouth needed him most, Conheeny made plays, converting three fourth downs on the game-winning drive that ended with an 8-yard run with 24 seconds left in the 34-27 win over Westerly.

Damien Ocampo, St. Raphael

Ocampo was the offense in the Saints’ 28-13 win over Cranston West on Friday. The senior gave St. Raphael a persistent rushing attack, as he carried the ball 24 times for 172 yards while scoring touchdowns of 5, 6, 66 and 1 yard out, the last of which sealed up the victory for the undefeated Saints.

David Rivera, Rogers

Saturday was a prove-it game for the Vikings and they certainly did. In a game filled with big performances, no one was bigger than Rivera. He ran 11 times for 107 yards and scored on touchdown runs of 15, 5 and 2 yards, caught two passes that went for a 31- and 54-yard touchdown and added a fumble recovery to boot in Rogers’ 56-21 win over Johnston.

Paul Zolkos, Scituate

There were some hefty offensive performances in Week 3, but none was bigger than Zolkos. The Spartans senior ran 27 times for a mind-boggling 302 yards and three touchdowns, which included the game-winning 58-yard touchdown run with 3:06 left to play in Scituate’s 21-14 win over Tiverton.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Which HS football player was the best in Week 3? Vote now for Providence Journal Player of the Week