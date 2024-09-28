Open in App
    • The Providence Journal

    Central showed up with a chip on its shoulder. Here's what happened at Barrington

    By Bill Koch, Providence Journal,

    2 days ago

    BARRINGTON — The defense overloaded the left side of the line. Ramel Richards sensed he might have a chance.

    Central was lined up attempting to stop what could have been a game-winning field goal. Barrington kicker Ben Arree measured his steps and took a deep breath before swinging his right leg into a 35-yard attempt.

    Richards made sure the ball never got anywhere near the uprights. Central’s two-way standout came up with the block and raced 65 yards with the loose ball as time expired. The Knights walked out of Victory Field with a 14-6 triumph, their first against in-state competition this season.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qK4rw_0vmvRjjJ00

    More: Rhode Island high school football Week 3 schedules, scores and stats

    More: Who are the experts picking? Week 3 high school football ProJo Pigskin Picks

    The Eagles took possession for the final time at their own 42 with 2:25 to play. Barrington marched quickly into striking distance, with Charly Potter VI ripping off three rushes for first downs and eventually bringing the ball to the Central 18. Both teams used a timeout before Richards busted through the line and made his deciding play.

    “I just saw opportunity,” Richards said. “Nine seconds left, one more play — I just had to go get it.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dkCZU_0vmvRjjJ00

    It was the cap on a strong defensive effort by the Knights, who used a disciplined approach to largely stymie an option rushing attack.

    Potter’s 62-yard touchdown catch down the left sideline from Blake Dolan to open the second half came thanks to a coverage bust and a couple of missed tackles. The Eagles made only two trips inside the opposing 20 and fumbled on the first, with Central recovering to protect an 8-6 lead late in the third quarter.

    “We came out here with a chip on our shoulders after losing twice in a row,” Central quarterback Evan Soto said. “We should have handled business. We lined up and executed.”

    The Knights (2-2) started the evening with a highlight, as Soto threw a pinpoint pass to Richards for 40 yards down the right sideline. Central was in the end zone six plays later, going on fourth down inside the Barrington 15 and coming up roses. Soto’s pass to Keyah Sunnyway in the left corner was good for a 7-yard touchdown strike, and Soto crashed up the middle with the conversion rush to make it 8-0.

    “It gave me a lot of confidence,” Soto said. “It’s just what we worked for. We were locked in all week.”

    The Eagles (0-3) punted on each of their first four possessions before finding some traction in the second half. They used a trick play that nearly set the stage for jumping ahead late in the third, with Kellan Johnson pulling up on a rush to the left and finding JJ Davila on a 28-yard halfback pass to the Knights 10. Barrington fumbled the following snap in the backfield and Central recovered, mustering the first of what turned out to be two key late stops.

    “First drive set the tone for the whole night,” Richards said. “We came out very fired up and threw a dot on the first play.”

    The Eagles don’t have anything resembling a bad loss — a Division II Super Bowl rematch with Cumberland, a grinder against Burrillville and this result against the Knights. Such are the margins at the state’s top level. Central was able to bury last week’s defeat against St. Raphael with a determined effort here. The Knights play three of their next four at home, starting with a visit from North Kingstown to Conley Stadium next week.

    “It’s going to help us get back and build our confidence again,” Richards said. “Coming off two losses, it’s not the easiest thing to play.”

    Central 8 0 0 6 – 14

    Barrington 0 0 6 0 – 6

    C – Keyah Sunnyway 7 pass from Evan Soto (Soto rush)

    B – Charly Potter VI 62 pass from Blake Dolan (pass failed)

    C – Ramel Richards 65 blocked field goal return (no conversion attempted)

    Individual stats

    Rushing: C, 22-111 (Ramel Richards 13-80, Evan Soto 5-18, Richard Bridges 3-9, Michael Butler 1-4); B, 30-137 (Charly Potter VI 19-106, Kellan Johnson 5-10, Gianni DiGioia 1-8, Blake Dolan 5-13).

    Passing: C, 4-14-0 54 (Soto 4-14-0 54); B, 5-12-0 106 (Dolan 4-11-0 78, Johnson 1-1-0 28).

    Receiving: C, 4-54 (Richards 2-48, Keyah Sunnyway 2-6); B, 5-106 (Potter 2-68, JJ Davila 1-28, Ryan Realejo 1-8, Johnson 1-2).

    bkoch@providencejournal.com

    On X: @BillKoch25

    This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Central showed up with a chip on its shoulder. Here's what happened at Barrington

