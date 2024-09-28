How important is Quonset Business Park to RI's economy? We break down the numbers.

NORTH KINGSTOWN – When the Navy base at Quonset Point closed in the 1970s , it delivered a body blow to Rhode Island's economy that would be felt for years.

But when the federal government transferred the Quonset Naval Air Station and adjacent Naval Construction Battalion Center Davisville, which closed almost two decades later, to the state, Rhode Island leaders envisioned an industrial park that could take up some of the slack left in the Navy's wake.

While much of the infrastructure was already in place – including rail lines, docking facilities and an airport – the state has poured millions into developing the Quonset Business Park , which is now home to the premier nuclear submarine builder in the world and one of the busiest auto importing ports in the country .

Here's a by-the-numbers look at the industrial park, now run by the Quonset Development Corporation , a state agency that is a subsidiary of the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation, the state economic development agency:

The industrial park

Located about 20 miles south of Providence by road, Quonset Business Park sits on 3,198 acres, including 1,446 acres for business development, of which 130 acres remain unrestricted.

People

As of July 2024, more than 14,379 full- and part-time jobs were located at more than 239 companies in Quonset, including submarine maker General Dynamics Electric Boat ; North Atlantic Distribution (NORAD) , an automobile importer; Toray Plastics (America); and Ørsted, the offshore wind-farm company that has a regional operations and maintenance hub in Quonset.

The average annual wage for those who work in the industrial park is $69,656.

Planes

Run under the auspices of the Rhode Island Airport Corporation , also a state agency that is a subsidiary of the commerce corporation, Quonset State Airport is home to the Rhode Island Air National Guard . The airport, at an elevation of 18.3 feet above sea level, has a 7,504-foot main runway and a 4,000-foot crosswind runway.

Trains

Last year, 7,513 rail cars moved on the industrial park's 18.2 miles of freight rail lines.

Automobiles

Cars can be looked at in two ways when it comes to Quonset:

First, the industrial park has 20 miles of roadways – plus 2.3 miles of paved bike path, for those looking for substitutes for motor vehicles.

But, more important economically, the Port of Davisville within the industrial park is one of the top 10 importers of cars in the nation. In 2023, 239,761 auto imports moved through the port, plus 10,731 used autos were shipped out.

Ships

The Port of Davisville has five terminals with 4,500 feet of berthing space, including three active roll-on/roll-off berths, with 235 acres of operating capacity.

In 2023, 260 ships made port calls at Davisville.

The port is also home to the Rhode Island Fast Ferry terminal, offering service to Martha's Vineyard.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: How important is Quonset Business Park to RI's economy? We break down the numbers.