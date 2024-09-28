Open in App
    For the birds: Osprey nest removed from Washington Bridge demo site. Here's how.

    By Patrick Anderson, Providence Journal,

    2 days ago

    EAST PROVIDENCE – The ospreys whose nest balanced atop a Seekonk River crane, providing a home for baby birds and a diversion for Washington Bridge-trapped motorists, are gone.

    The birds left the nest at the approach of autumn, as is customary for the species. With it empty, the company hired to demolish the defunct westbound Washington Bridge decided it was a good time to clear the area.

    The barge, crane and nest were removed earlier this month around the time demolition began.

    That doesn't mean the process was simple.

    How was the osprey nest removed?

    Ospreys are protected by the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act and you can't just send an active nest down the river.

    Repair work and demolition preparations have been under way at the adjacent span for months, but lead contractor Aetna Bridge only asked for permission to remove the barge crane in August, after the osprey couple had flown off for the year.

    "An osprey pair has occupied a nest atop the boom of an inactive crane for the past few years. The nest is in close proximity to the westbound bridge scheduled for demolition shortly," Aetna Bridge's Steven Aguiar wrote in a Aug. 16 application to the state Division of Environmental Management, which enforces migratory bird laws here. "The crane occupies an important staging area for the bridge demolition and must be moved temporarily outside of the work zone."

    More: Your guide to summer birding in Rhode Island: Where to go and what to see

    Crucially for being allowed to remove the nest, it qualified as "inactive," the application said.

    The company had been watching the nest with a drone and last saw the adult ospreys three weeks before the application went in, according to the paperwork.

    "One non-viable egg was observed in the nest this week via drone imagery," the application said. "A single fledged bird was observed in the nest two weeks ago."

    Three days later, Phil Edwards, chief of the Rhode Island Division of Fish and Wildlife, granted Aetna an exemption from the law against removing a nest.

    "Scientific Basis: The exemption has been granted based on the professional opinion of the Division'sNon-game Bird Biologist, who has determined that the egg within the osprey nest are non-viable andthe nest is functionally inactive," the letter from Edwards said.

    Will the crane, or the ospreys, come back?

    Aetna said it plans to bring the crane back to the site near 100 Water Street "upon completion of the demolition in early 2025."

    However, another contractor may be trying to build a new westbound Washington Bridge at that point and may not want the crane back in their way.

    The Division of Environmental Management exemption letter does not mention any requirement that the crane be returned to its original location.

    And there is no guarantee that if they did, the ospreys would want to use that perch as a nesting site again after being tinkered with.

    "While we are disappointed that it had to be removed, they took proper precautions and alerted us of the change," Hope Foley, spokeswoman for Rhode Island Audubon Society, wrote in an email.

    Avian activity has featured in Rhode Island's unfortunate Washington Bridge drama.

    Inspections of the westbound bridge, abruptly closed in December to avoid collapse, found that colonies of pigeons had been allowed to infiltrate areas of the structure and cover them with their corrosive guano.

    As it is, demolition was halted anyway last week to preserve parts of the bridge as evidence in the state's lawsuit against companies who worked on the bridge.

    State officials provided no update Friday on when wrecking activity might resume.

