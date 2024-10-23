Open in App
    Colonial Heights: Trick-or-treat at fast food restaurant for free kids meal on Halloween

    By Kristi K. Higgins, Petersburg Progress-Index,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IL479_0wIOo72D00

    COLONIAL HEIGHTS — Going trick-or-treating on Halloween? I have a destination for you and your friends to add to your list of treat stops.

    Chick-fil-A located at 661 Southpark Boulevard in Colonial Heights extends an invitation to all fairies, superheroes, clowns, dinosaurs, spooky creatures and other costumed-peeps to stop by to enjoy a free kids meal on Thursday, October 31 from 10:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.

    There is a limit of one meal per guest. The meal option includes: five-count fried or grilled nuggets, a small waffle fry and a small soft drink, tea or lemonade. This Halloween treat is for all ages. Dress up in your favorite costume to score a free meal. This special offer is only valid at the freestanding Chick-fil-A near Walmart in Colonial Heights.

    Have fun, and remember not to run. You might trip on your tail, slap someone in the face with your wings or frighten other diners.

    Kristi K. Higgins aka The Social Butterfly, an award-winning columnist, is the trending topics and food Q&A reporter at The Progress-Index voted the 2022 Tri-Cities Best of the Best Social Media Personality. Have a news tip on local trends or businesses? Contact Kristi (she, her) at khiggins@progress-index.com, follow @KHiggins_PI on X and @socialbutterflykristi on Instagram.

    This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Colonial Heights: Trick-or-treat at fast food restaurant for free kids meal on Halloween

