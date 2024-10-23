Colonial Heights: Trick-or-treat at fast food restaurant for free kids meal on Halloween

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — Going trick-or-treating on Halloween? I have a destination for you and your friends to add to your list of treat stops.

Chick-fil-A located at 661 Southpark Boulevard in Colonial Heights extends an invitation to all fairies, superheroes, clowns, dinosaurs, spooky creatures and other costumed-peeps to stop by to enjoy a free kids meal on Thursday, October 31 from 10:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.

There is a limit of one meal per guest. The meal option includes: five-count fried or grilled nuggets, a small waffle fry and a small soft drink, tea or lemonade. This Halloween treat is for all ages. Dress up in your favorite costume to score a free meal. This special offer is only valid at the freestanding Chick-fil-A near Walmart in Colonial Heights.

Have fun, and remember not to run. You might trip on your tail, slap someone in the face with your wings or frighten other diners.

