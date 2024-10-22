Open in App
    Singer/Songwriter honored at Richmond International Film Festival releases new single

    By Kristi K. Higgins, Petersburg Progress-Index,

    2 days ago

    PRINCE GEORGE — Singer/Songwriter Kyle Davis began his musical journey in a home filled with music. His grandmother and aunts played piano and sang gospel, and his father and brother played guitar. As a toddler, Davis would pretend to sing in a makeshift microphone and join them.

    Davis, a Prince George resident, takes listeners on an emotional ride with his new single “The Last Line.” Produced by Don Dixon, the debut track is part of his upcoming album "Jericho." The single comes with a music video that captures some of the recording processes from the studio where the song was brought to life.

    According to the press release submitted by Pressed Fresh Collective, “Davis' song ‘The Last Line’ reflects on life’s struggles and the search for meaning, highlighting the narrator’s difficult journeys and personal transformations. There is a longing for redemption and a desire for significance, despite the challenges faced. The imagery of superheroes and high altitudes contrasts the mundane with the extraordinary, emphasizing the aspiration for escape and a broader perspective.

    Ultimately, ‘The Last Line’ conveys a message of perseverance, with the hope that the final words or actions will hold profound meaning. The recurring theme of unexpected difficulties, symbolized by the rainy season, underscores the resilience needed to navigate life’s hardships.

    Blended with tasty guitar riffs and soulful melodies, ‘The Last Line’ showcases Davis' powerhouse vocals in a way that captivates listeners from start to finish.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nnoTZ_0wGoBIha00

    Tri-Cities happenings: Fun for all ages Fall festivals, Halloween events, list of 40: Chester, Richmond, Hopewell, Petersburg...

    Musician Kyle Davis

    “Ever since I can remember, I’ve felt a deep connection to music,” Kyle, a Hopewell native, recalls. “I’d listen to my parents’ records and feel deeply moved by the emotions those artists expressed. I still feel that way even today.”

    The following albums were recorded by Davis in his early 20s: "Kyle Davis," "Waiting for You," "Raising Heroes," "Don’t Tell the World," and "River City Gang." Released by Universal Records, his single “God Love Me” became a fan favorite.

    Davis has been compared to artists like Jackson Browne and David Gray and has shared the stage with the likes of Bob Dylan, John Mayer, Shawn Colvin, Blues Traveler, Eddie Money, ZZ Top, Counting Crows, Hall & Oates, John Prine, Joe Cocker, the Wallflowers and Sheryl Crow. Some of his songs have been selected for soundtracks of the following TV shows: CSI, One Tree Hill and Joan of Arc.

    Recently, Davis was honored at the Richmond International Film Festival with two prestigious awards: Singer-Songwriter of the Year and the Audience Choice Award for Best Music Artist.

    “My desire to share meaning through my music remains my personal priority,” Davis said. “These days, more than ever, it’s important to find that common bond that connects us all. In my opinion, music provides that means.”

    Read this story at progress-index.com to listen to Davis' "The Last Line," released last month on September 27, and to watch the cinematic, behind-the-scenes, music video. Follow Davis on Facebook at Kyle Davis Music.

    Kristi K. Higgins aka The Social Butterfly, an award-winning columnist, is the trending topics and food Q&A reporter at The Progress-Index voted the 2022 Tri-Cities Best of the Best Social Media Personality. Have a news tip on local trends or businesses? Contact Kristi (she, her) at khiggins@progress-index.com, follow @KHiggins_PI on X and @socialbutterflykristi on Instagram.

    Your support is vital to local journalism. Please subscribe .

    This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Singer/Songwriter honored at Richmond International Film Festival releases new single

