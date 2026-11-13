The Bainbridge High School SkillsUSA team showcased their technical work at the Southwest Georgia AGC Skills Challenge at Spence Field Expo Grounds on Nov. 5.

The regional competitions included electrical construction wiring, carpentry, welding and plumbing, and four Bearcats claimed top spots.

Elezar Gomez won first place in the electrical construction wiring competition, while Rylan Godwin won third.

Drake Hinely won first in carpentry, and Judson Dollar won second place in plumbing.

Memphis Kendall and Gavin Hughes also represented the Bearcats in the welding competition.

Their performances helped the Bearcats advance to the state championship on Feb. 25–27, 2027.