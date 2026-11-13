The Decatur County Martin Luther King Jr. Committee hosted its inaugural Veterans Day Banquet on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, at the Charles H. Kirbo Regional Center, welcoming more than 100 guests for an evening dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifice of local veterans.

The celebration brought together veterans, families, educators, community leaders, and supporters to recognize the men and women who have proudly served in the United States Armed Forces.

The evening began with the presentation of colors by the Bainbridge High School JROTC Color Guard, followed by a beautiful rendition of the national anthem performed by Mrs. Krystal Apke, a teacher at Bainbridge High School. Guests were also treated to a moving musical tribute by Dr. Lashawnda Love. Both soloists shared their exceptional talents, adding a special touch to the evening’s celebration.

The program featured two keynote speakers: SMSgt. Scott A. Morehouse, principal of Hutto Elementary School, and SSG (Ret.) Terry W. Murphy, pastor of House of Truth Worship Center in Bainbridge. Both shared meaningful reflections on service, sacrifice, leadership, and the importance of honoring our nation’s veterans.

A highlight of the evening was the individual recognition of veterans in the community. Each veteran was acknowledged by name, military rank, years of service, and notable accomplishments before walking forward to receive a commemorative pin as a token of appreciation for their service.

To further celebrate the honorees, veterans were invited to submit photographs for a special tribute slideshow. The presentation, displayed as guests arrived and again during dinner, highlighted the individuals who have served and provided another meaningful opportunity to recognize their contributions.

The committee also observed a special moment of silence in memory of the late Councilman Luther Conyers, an esteemed Korean War veteran and Bainbridge’s first Black city councilman. His legacy of military service, civic leadership, and commitment to the community was remembered with gratitude and respect.

Above all, the committee’s goal was to ensure that every veteran felt appreciated, honored, and recognized for their service and sacrifice. Organizers hope each veteran left the celebration knowing how deeply their community values their contributions and remains grateful for their service to our country.

The Decatur County MLK Committee extends its heartfelt appreciation to the veterans and their families, keynote speakers, Bainbridge High School JROTC Color Guard, Mrs. Krystal Apke, Dr. Lashawnda Love, KJ’s Elite Catering, and the many community sponsors and supporters who helped make the event possible. Special appreciation is also extended to committee members and volunteers whose dedication and teamwork contributed to the evening’s success.

With an outstanding turnout and tremendous community support, the inaugural Veterans Day Banquet was a meaningful celebration of service, unity, and gratitude. The committee looks forward to continuing its efforts to recognize the contributions of local veterans and preserve their legacies for future generations.