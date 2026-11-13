BHS salutes veterans with annual Veterans Day program

Bainbridge High School welcomed veterans, military families and community members for its annual Veterans Day Program on Wednesday morning, honoring the men and women from Decatur County who served the nation and recognizing their impact.

The ceremony included a presentation of colors by the school’s JROTC, musical tributes to each branch of the armed forces by the school’s band, speeches from mayor Sylvia Washington, councilwoman Roslyn Palmer and a keynote address from BHS alumnus Colonel Dr. Preston Laslie.

Laslie, who graduated from BHS 30 years ago, returned to his hometown to reflect on military service, the challenges veterans face when returning home and the importance of continuing to serve their communities outside of the armed forces.

He currently serves as military treatment facility director and commander of the 10th Medical Group in the U.S. Air Force Academy, where he graduated in 2001. A board-certified physician in family and aerospace medicine, Laslie has served numerous assignments throughout his Air Force career — including at Misawa Air Base in Japan.

During his address, Laslie described the journey of a young man leaving Bainbridge more than 80 years ago to serve his country, uncertain of where he was going or whether he would return home.

“The world changed. He was part of that change. Decatur County changed while he was away. Bainbridge, Georgia changed. So did he,” Laslie said to attendees.

He emphasized how military service changes individuals, both physically and emotionally, and how returning veterans must navigate the challenges of reintegrating into the communities they left behind.

Laslie also highlighted Decatur County’s military history, recognizing local veterans like Buster Miller, who survived the sinking of the USS Wasp during the Battle of Guadalcanal in World War II. He also remembered Hillgard Wesley Spooner, who was killed in the war.

He said that although military technology has changed, the sacrifices of service members and their families remain mostly the same. He also encouraged veterans to use the leadership, discipline, teamwork and problem-solving skills gained through military service to strengthen their hometown.

“Service does not end when the uniform comes off,” he said. “Veterans continue serving.”

Laslie noted that Decatur County is home to more than 1,600 registered veterans and encouraged residents to preserve their stories, support military families and ensure future generations understand the sacrifices made for their freedoms.

The program also recognized veterans representing all six branches of the armed forces: the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and Space Force. The school’s band performed musical selections honoring each branch as veterans and active-duty personnel stood for recognition.

The Placement of Wreaths honored Decatur County veterans who passed away during the year, followed by closing remarks from pastor Roy Matthews on the importance of carrying forward the example of service.

The ceremony concluded with a blessing for veterans, the community and the nation, and an invitation for veterans to attend a community lunch.