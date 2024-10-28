Celebrate National Chocolate Day at any of these chocolate shops from Appleton to Green Bay

National Chocolate Day is Oct. 28, calling chocolate-lovers across the country to take some time and appreciate America's favorite candy.

Whether you prefer milk chocolate, dark chocolate and even the sometimes controversial white chocolate, a candy shop near you is bound to have just the right treat.

From Appleton to Green Bay, here's some chocolate shops and candy stores you should visit to celebrate National Chocolate Day.

1222 N. Superior St., Appleton, 920-733-6182

Founded in 1956, this long-standing chocolate and candy shop provides handcrafted chocolates using original recipes from founders Wilbur and Mary Jane Srnka. The shop sells everything from its signature meltaways, turtles, and bars to chocolate-covered orange peels, raspberry jelly and caramels. Assortment boxes are available for customers looking to try a little of everything. More information can be found at wilmarchocolates.com .

400 N. Mall Drive, Appleton, 920-738-7799

Vande Walle's Candies offers over 95 varieties of chocolates and hand-crafted treats. The chocolate shop first opened in 1974 in Shawano, but with popularity and demand for the candy growing so fast, a bigger space in Appleton was built in 1987 where it’s been since. Aside from its meltaways, chocolate-covered caramels, truffles and chocolate bars, the shop also sells specialty items like its Heavenly Angelfood candy, chocolate-covered potato chips and even chocolate shot glasses. Chocolates can be purchased in person or online at vandewallescandies.com .

514 W. College Ave., Appleton, 920-944-8010

This candy shop has dozens of chocolate treats to choose from including seasonal items like chocolate-covered apples and hot cocoa bombs. The store also sells chocolate-covered Oreos and caramels and its own homemade chocolates. More information on Crazy Sweet can be found on its Facebook page or at crazy-sweet.com .

619 W. Wisconsin Ave., Appleton, 920-636-6984

Cocoa Couture specializes in handmade, artisan chocolates and gourmet candies. Customers can purchase handmade chocolate-covered Oreos, pretzels, caramels, toffee, and more. The shop specializes in hand painted, alcohol-infused truffles that are safe for all ages to eat. The truffles come in flavors like American whiskey, Irish cream, bourbon, almond amaretto and coconut rum. More information on Cocoa Couture can be found on its Facebook page .

784 Willard Drive, Green Bay; 144 N. Wisconsin St., De Pere, 1-800-776-0377

Most known for its chocolate candy bars used in thousands of fundraisers, Seroogy's has been selling its handmade chocolates since 1899. Aside from the many flavors of its meltaway bars, the candy shop sells its own chocolate-covered caramels, snappers, creams, fruits, nuts and more. Specialty items include chocolate-covered potato chips, Oreos, gummy worms and pretzels. More information on Seroogy's Chocolates can be found at seroogys.com.

200 N. Broadway, Green Bay, 920-437-4400

Beernsten’s Candies was founded in 1925, and since then has expanded its reach across America and internationally. The family-owned candy shop offers chocolate-covered caramels, truffles, fruits and other signature chocolates. The shop's candy has been delivered in Canada, Europe and South America, arriving in its traditional Beernsten blue gift box. Other chocolatey treats include chocolate-covered animal crackers, espresso beans, malt balls and angel food candy. More information can be found at beerntsenscandies.com .

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Celebrate National Chocolate Day at any of these chocolate shops from Appleton to Green Bay