    • The Post-Crescent

    Celebrate National Chocolate Day at any of these chocolate shops from Appleton to Green Bay

    By Jelissa Burns, Appleton Post-Crescent,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17tXGr_0wPAsTPh00

    National Chocolate Day is Oct. 28, calling chocolate-lovers across the country to take some time and appreciate America's favorite candy.

    Whether you prefer milk chocolate, dark chocolate and even the sometimes controversial white chocolate, a candy shop near you is bound to have just the right treat.

    From Appleton to Green Bay, here's some chocolate shops and candy stores you should visit to celebrate National Chocolate Day.

    Wilmar Chocolates

    1222 N. Superior St., Appleton, 920-733-6182

    Founded in 1956, this long-standing chocolate and candy shop provides handcrafted chocolates using original recipes from founders Wilbur and Mary Jane Srnka. The shop sells everything from its signature meltaways, turtles, and bars to chocolate-covered orange peels, raspberry jelly and caramels. Assortment boxes are available for customers looking to try a little of everything. More information can be found at wilmarchocolates.com .

    Vande Walle's Candies

    400 N. Mall Drive, Appleton, 920-738-7799

    Vande Walle's Candies offers over 95 varieties of chocolates and hand-crafted treats. The chocolate shop first opened in 1974 in Shawano, but with popularity and demand for the candy growing so fast, a bigger space in Appleton was built in 1987 where it’s been since. Aside from its meltaways, chocolate-covered caramels, truffles and chocolate bars, the shop also sells specialty items like its Heavenly Angelfood candy, chocolate-covered potato chips and even chocolate shot glasses. Chocolates can be purchased in person or online at vandewallescandies.com .

    Crazy Sweet

    514 W. College Ave., Appleton, 920-944-8010

    This candy shop has dozens of chocolate treats to choose from including seasonal items like chocolate-covered apples and hot cocoa bombs. The store also sells chocolate-covered Oreos and caramels and its own homemade chocolates. More information on Crazy Sweet can be found on its Facebook page or at crazy-sweet.com .

    Cocoa Couture LLC

    619 W. Wisconsin Ave., Appleton, 920-636-6984

    Cocoa Couture specializes in handmade, artisan chocolates and gourmet candies. Customers can purchase handmade chocolate-covered Oreos, pretzels, caramels, toffee, and more. The shop specializes in hand painted, alcohol-infused truffles that are safe for all ages to eat. The truffles come in flavors like American whiskey, Irish cream, bourbon, almond amaretto and coconut rum. More information on Cocoa Couture can be found on its Facebook page .

    Seroogy's Chocolates

    784 Willard Drive, Green Bay; 144 N. Wisconsin St., De Pere, 1-800-776-0377

    Most known for its chocolate candy bars used in thousands of fundraisers, Seroogy's has been selling its handmade chocolates since 1899. Aside from the many flavors of its meltaway bars, the candy shop sells its own chocolate-covered caramels, snappers, creams, fruits, nuts and more. Specialty items include chocolate-covered potato chips, Oreos, gummy worms and pretzels. More information on Seroogy's Chocolates can be found at seroogys.com.

    Beernsten's Candies

    200 N. Broadway, Green Bay, 920-437-4400

    Beernsten’s Candies was founded in 1925, and since then has expanded its reach across America and internationally. The family-owned candy shop offers chocolate-covered caramels, truffles, fruits and other signature chocolates. The shop's candy has been delivered in Canada, Europe and South America, arriving in its traditional Beernsten blue gift box. Other chocolatey treats include chocolate-covered animal crackers, espresso beans, malt balls and angel food candy. More information can be found at beerntsenscandies.com .

    Reach Jelissa Burns at 920-453-5107 or jburns1@gannett.com. Follow her on X (Twitter) at @burns_jelissa or on Instagram at burns_jelissa.

    This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Celebrate National Chocolate Day at any of these chocolate shops from Appleton to Green Bay

