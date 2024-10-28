Open in App
    Time for readers to weigh in: Vote on Wisconsin Student of the Week

    By Madison Lammert, USA TODAY NETWORK - Wisconsin,

    2 days ago

    It's time to choose Wisconsin's fifth Student of the Week, and we need your help.

    We have two great finalists this week, one a first-year student and the other a senior. Both are known for their hard work.

    Now is where you come in. Read about this week's finalists, in the words of the people who nominated them, and then vote in our poll to determine who should be Wisconsin's fifth Student of the Week.

    Meara Marinan, Bridges Virtual Academy, 12th grade

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QGL6m_0wPAFc0n00

    "Meara has proven to be an extremely comprehensive, organized and confident student through her exemplary performance with her work at Bridges Virtual Academy. She continually is spending more than the time necessary to work at a level and pace beyond her age and grade, even taking a variety of college and accelerated courses as a high school student. Her projects set the bar high for her peers, and inspire the efforts of others to be raised to meet the expectations she places on her own learning.

    "Meara's drive and perseverance are visible in all facets of her education, and even extend beyond the classroom. She is a key member of our school's National Honor Society, and led numerous contests, trivia challenges and activity breakout sessions for other high school students. In conversations with Meara, one can see how she cares about understanding our world in greater detail, questioning with critical thinking and analysis.

    "Beyond her academics, Meara has extended this push into the greater community. She is heavily involved with her local theater group, Evergreen Theater, where she has earned the Spotlight Award twice through her outstanding acting performances. These experiences, intertwined with her enthusiasm to grow as a learner and leader, show Meara's presence has been a benefit for all with whom she interacts. Her intelligent, capable and goal-setting manner displays how she would perform as an outstanding ambassador if awarded the Student of the Week achievement."

    - Krista Matyska, high school adviser and social studies teacher, Bridges Virtual Academy

    Sammy Martinez Reyes, Notre Dame Academy, 9th grade

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RIWr8_0wPAFc0n00

    "Sammy is deserving of the Student of the Week award for his hard work, attitude and effort. Sammy has decided that he shouldn't settle for doing the bare minimum. Therefore he seeks extra help, stays after school each day for an hour to advance his studies and uses his time wisely. In addition, he always has a smile on his face and his gentleness is a virtue. Notre Dame Academy is a better school with Sammy as a student here."

    - Cassidy McGowan, learning resource consultant, Notre Dame Academy

    Voting runs from 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, through noon Thursday, Oct. 31. Click here to access the poll.

    We will announce the winner online on Friday, Nov. 1, at jsonline.com, postcrescent.com and greenbaypressgazette.com, and in our newspapers on Sunday, Nov. 3. Happy voting!

    Online Form - Student of the Week 5

    Do you work with youth and know someone who should be Student of the Week? Reach out to Debi Young, statewide education editor, at debi.young@jrn.com to get a link to the nomination form.

    Madison Lammert covers child care and early education across Wisconsin as a Report for America corps member based at The Appleton Post-Crescent. To contact her, email mlammert@gannett.com . Please consider supporting journalism that informs our democracy with a tax-deductible gift to Report for America by visiting postcrescent.com/RFA .

    This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Time for readers to weigh in: Vote on Wisconsin Student of the Week

