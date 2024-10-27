Appleton and Green Bay high school sports results for Saturday, Oct. 26

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Division 1

Xavier 3, Appleton North 1

APPLETON - The fourth-seeded Hawks got past the fifth-seeded Lightning in a highly competitive match, winning 27-29, 25-17, 25-18, 27-25.

It’s the third consecutive regional title for Xavier and the first in Division 1.

“Our girls played with so much intensity tonight. We are playing our best ball and I’m so proud of them,” Xavier coach Luke Herriges said.

Sydney Neilitz had 44 assists and 15 digs, Ali Tylinski had 19 digs and 14 kills, and Madison Daley had 19 kills for Xavier.

Other leaders for the Hawks were Jena Bunks with 12 digs and three aces, Elle Downs with five kills and six blocks, Rose Kendall with seven kills, Lexi Allen with six kills and six blocks, and Grace Hackl with 21 digs.

Xavier will play Kimberly in the sectional semifinal Thursday at Bay Port High School.

Xavier is now 26-15. Appleton North concludes its season with a record of 17-21.

Kaukauna 3, Green Bay Southwest 1

KAUKAUNA - The Ghosts defeated the Trojans in a four-set match that included a wild final set.

Kaukauna won 23-25, 25-20, 25-17, 34-32 to advance to Thursday’s sectional semifinal against No. 2 seed Bay Port in Suamico.

Madison Tripp had 39 assists, eight aces and 15 digs for Kaukauna. Boe Kaschner had 23 digs, Nyah Dvorak had eight digs, Hailey Kobussen had 15 kills, Delaney Ward had 16 kills and Ashlynn Vande Voort had 13 kills.

Kaukauna is now 28-8. Southwest ends the season with a 23-10 record.

Kimberly 3, De Pere 0

KIMBERLY - The Papermakers advanced to the sectional semifinals with the regional final win over the Redbirds 25-15, 25-11, 25-17.

“We are so proud of our girls and how we performed tonight,” Kimberly coach Carrie Raminger said. “De Pere kept us on our toes with their scrappy defense. It was nice to see us serve and pass well.”

Ava Van Vonderen and Ava Reis both had nine kills for Kimberly. Emma Tesch had 17 assists. Ava Van Camp had 16 digs.

Oshkosh West 3, Neenah 1

NEENAH - The Wildcats advanced to the sectional semifinals with a 25-19, 25-16, 24-26, 25-22 victory over the Rockets.

Sydnee Nelson had 19 kills and 12 digs for Oshkosh West. Emma Liebergen added nine kills, MaKaelyn Clark had 40 assists and 13 digs, and Elaina Butz had 17 digs.

Division 2

Luxemburg-Casco 3, Notre Dame 0

LUXEMBURG - The Spartans overpowered the Tritons to win the regional championship by scores of 25-19, 25-6, 25-14.

“We came out ready to play tonight,” Luxemburg-Casco coach Jeff Frey said. “It started on the defensive side of the ball. We were scrappy and that filtered into our offense and we just got rolling. I am very proud of the entire team. We really played as one.”

Alayna Deprez had 28 assists and 13 digs for Luxemburg-Casco. Aubrey Frey had 18 digs and 15 kills. Ella Vander Velden finished with 12 kills and 10 digs. Rylan Kaminski had a team-high 22 digs.

Luxemburg-Casco is now 27-12. Notre Dame closes its season with a 16-21 record.

Freedom 3, Fox Valley Lutheran 1

APPLETON - The third-seeded Irish defeated the second-seeded Foxes 20-25, 25-17, 28-26, 25-17 to advance to Thursday’s sectional semifinal against top-seeded Luxemburg-Casco.

Molly Bixby had 23 assists, Ava Patchett had 21 assists and seven digs, and Riley Schmitz had 21 digs for FVL. Sophia Wunderlich added 11 kills, Hannah Uhlenbrauck had 10 kills, Alaina Patchett had eight kills and Brianna Stewart had seven kills for the Foxes.

Freedom is now 21-6. Fox Valley Lutheran finishes 32-6.

Shawano 3, Oconto Falls 1

OCONTO FALLS - The Hawks defeated the Panthers 25-18, 22-25, 25-16, 27-25 to advance to the sectional semifinals.

Izzy Otto had 33 assists for Oconto Falls. Lucy Ripley had 29 kills and two aces, while Rylie Shallow had 14 digs and two aces.

“I am very proud how the girls fought and left everything on the court. Shawano played well,” Panthers coach Rochell Otto said.

Shawano is now 26-7. Oconto Falls has its season end with a 28-13 record.

Mosinee 3, Waupaca 2

MOSINEE - The Papermakers needed five sets to take out the Comets, winning 22-25, 25-22, 17-25, 25-17, 15-9 to advance to the sectional semifinals.

Waupaca closes its season with a record of 20-10.

Division 3

Laconia 3, St. Mary Catholic 0

ROSENDALE - The Spartans defeated the Zephyrs 25-15, 25-17, 25-14 to win the regional title.

St. Mary Catholic was led by Sammi Weiss with eight assists, Stella Virlee with seven assists and three aces, and Eliana Brenn with six kills.

Bonduel 3, Kewaunee 0

BONDUEL - The Bears dispatched the Storm 25-10, 25-22, 25-18 to advance to the sectional semifinal round.

Bonduel will host Oconto on Thursday.

Oconto 3, Tomahawk 2

OCONTO - It took five sets for the Blue Devils to defeat the Hatchets 21-25, 25-21, 25-15, 21-25, 15-12 and advance to the sectional semifinals.

Oconto will play at Bonduel against the host Bears on Thursday.

Division 5

NEW Lutheran 3, Northland Lutheran 0

GREEN BAY - The Blazers defeated the Wildcats 25-9, 25-15, 25-15 to advance to sectional semifinal play.

Abby Kirchner had 24 assists and six aces for NEW Lutheran. Emma Laatsch had eight kills and seven digs, Kiley Dhein had eight digs, seven kills and six aces, and Sadie Cjaza and Kiera Adams-McIntosh each had six kills.

NEW Lutheran is now 31-12 and will face Newman Catholic in Wausau on Thursday in the sectional semifinal.

Newman Catholic 3, Hilbert 0

WAUSAU - The Cardinals defeated the Wolves 25-11, 25-16, 25-14 for the regional title.

Hilbert finishes the season with a 9-18 record.

GIRLS TENNIS

WIAA State Team Tournament

MADISON - Arrowhead defeated Neenah 5-2 in the semifinals in the Division 1 tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.

Arrowhead won all three doubles matches in the victory.

Celia Gentile won 6-3, 7-5 at No. 2 singles for Neenah and JB Kennedy won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 4 singles.

Neenah, which was the No. 5 seed, advanced to the semifinals with a 6-1 quarterfinal victory over Notre Dame.

Brookfield East won the Division 1 title with a 4-3 victory over Arrowhead. Brookfield Academy won the Division 2 title with a 4-3 victory over Aquinas.

Emily Muresan A def. Izzy Murray 6-1, 6-1; Celia Gentile N def. Mekenna Verhagen 6-3, 7-5; Iris Liu A def. Ella Motto 3-6, 6-1, 10-6; JB Kennedy N def. Aubrey McGuire 6-4, 6-2.

Sarah Neubert/Isabella Heidenberger A def. Meredith Werner/Sydney Michalkiewicz 6-2, 6-0; Lily Schulz/Jacquelyn Cox A def. Ava Motto/Rebekah Thomas 6-3, 6-7 (1), 10-7; Taylor Kehoss/Rachel Radish A def. Josie Kohlbeck/Evelyn Buss 6-4, 6-4.

BOYS SOCCER

Division 1

Kimberly 5, De Pere 1

KIMBERLY - The Papermakers rolled to the regional final win over the Redbirds, scoring all five goals in the second half.

Liam Paradiso scored three goals for Kimberly. Owen Weidert scored two goals. The Papermakers got assists from Weidert, Brodie Hemmersbach, Oliver Musich and Andrew Walters.

Kimberly will host Green Bay Preble in a sectional semifinal Thursday.

Kimberly is 12-1-3, while De Pere finishes its season with a 10-8-2 record.

Green Bay Preble 2, Hortonville 0

GREEN BAY - The Hornets took a 1-0 lead early in the match with a rocket from the top of the penalty box by Cristian Lopez and made it 2-0 late in the first half on a goal by Jonathan Mendez in the win over the Polar Bears in the regional final.

Jesus Garnica had an assist on Mendez’s goal.

Landin Gauthier had five saves for Preble.

Hortonville finishes its season with a record of 14-3-4.

Neenah 2, Sussex Hamilton 1

NEENAH - The Rockets improve to 12-5-3 with the regional final win over the Chargers.

Neenah will play at Brookfield East on Thursday in the sectional semifinal.

Division 2

Cedarburg 4, Green Bay East 0

CEDARBURG - The Bulldogs got three goals from Mitchell Czajkowski in the win over the Red Devils to advance to the sectional semifinals.

Ryan O’Neill had Cedarburg’s other goal.

Green Bay East closes out its season with a record of 7-13-1.

Homestead 2, Kaukauna 0

MEQUON - The Highlanders got goals from Tommy Corbett and Lukas Boegel in the win over the Ghosts.

Homestead goalie Luke Lockman did not make any saves in the match.

Kaukauna ends its season with a record of 8-7-3.

Notre Dame 3, West De Pere 0

GREEN BAY - The Tritons clean sheeted the Phantoms to improve to 11-9-2 and win the regional title.

West De Pere’s season comes to a close with a record of 12-6-2.

West Bend West 1, Pulaski 0

PULASKI - The fifth-seeded Spartans edged the Red Raiders to move on to sectional competition.

Pulaski finishes with a record of 14-5-3.

Beckett Seifert scored a goal four minutes into the game for West Bend West.

Pulaski goalie Jonah Drevs made three saves.

Division 3

Shawano 2, New London 0

SHAWANO - The Hawks got a clean sheet win against the Bulldogs to advance to the sectional semifinal.

Shawano will face Lakeland in that match.

New London ends its season with a record of 13-5-2.

Ripon 0, Fox Valley Lutheran 0

RIPON - The Tigers prevailed 5-4 in a shootout with the Foxes after the two teams battled through regulation and two extra time periods.

Fox Valley Lutheran ends its season with a record of 11-8-2.

Kewaskum 0, Xavier 0

APPLETON - Kewaskum prevailed 5-3 in a shootout to win the regional title and advance to the sectional semifinals against Ripon.

Xavier finishes the season with a record of 14-7-2.

Lakeland 2, Seymour 0

MINOCQUA - The Thunder had its season end in the regional final when it got shut out by the Thunderbirds.

Seymour, which was seeded fifth, finishes its season with a record of 9-10-2.

Division 4

Sturgeon Bay 6, St. Mary Catholic 1

STURGEON BAY - The Clippers move on to sectional play with the win over the Zephyrs.

Sturgeon Bay is now 15-5-1, while St. Mary Catholic ends its season with a record of 7-7-1.

Gibraltar/Sevastopol 1, Amherst 1

AMHERST - The Vikings made the trip to Amherst worth their while, playing to a 1-1 tie through extra time and then winning in the shootout 4-3.

Gibraltar/Sevastopol, which is the No. 6 seed, will play in the sectional semifinals against Sturgeon Bay on Thursday.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Division 1

Manitowoc Sectional

MANITOWOC - The Green Bay Preble boys and girls teams both won the team titles to advance to the WIAA Division 1 state meet.

The Preble boys team won with 35 points, while the girls team won with 39 points.

The Notre Dame girls and De Pere boys teams finished second in their respective races to also advance to the state meet.

Green Bay Preble’s Arya Shefchik won the girls race with a time of 18:52.1. Teammate Melana Weber finished second with a time of 19:17.0.

De Pere’s Grady Lenn was the top finisher in the boys race with a time of 15:04.2. Preble’s Jacob Nuthals was second with a time of 15:44.5.

GIRLS

GREEN BAY PREBLE 39, NOTRE DAME ACADEMY 77, KAUKAUNA 102, BAY PORT 122, DE PERE 127, MANITOWOC 129, WEST DE PERE 178, PULASKI 186, ASHWAUBENON 225, FOND DU LAC 265, GREEN BAY EAST 302, GREEN BAY SOUTHWEST incomplete team

First-place finisher and additional qualifiers: 1, Arya Shefchik GBP 18:52.1; 3, Olivia Stedl PUL 19:21.9; 5, Natalie Portmann MAN 19:26.9; 6, Bella Heideman DP 19:38.2; 7, Reese Fauske KAU 19:39.5; 8, Kate Schmoll WDP 19:41.0.

Other area finishers

Ashwaubenon: 38, Taytum Tracy 21:36.0; 44, Evelyn Nesvacil 21:52.1; 45, Sophia Greendeer 21:54.4; 46, Olivia Raye 22:02.7; 52, Kayla Vogels 22:18.3.

Bay Port: 14, Ava Roland 20:04.5; 22, Elly Rau 20:38.8; 25, Onika Colassacco 20:45.6; 30, Marin Brown 20:55.2; 31, Meila Lemorande 20:57.0.

De Pere: 16, Natalie Novak 20:13.7; 29, Kassidy Hutjens 20:53.9; 37, Mya Sheppard 21:27.9; 39, Colleen Kopling 21:39.2.

Green Bay East: 50, Fany Ordonez Matamoros 22:16.3; 62, Mya Collins 22:53.6; 65, Ella Lutz 22:56.3; 66, Jordyn Peper 23:08.2; 67, Elsa Wenz 23:20.1.

Green Bay Preble: 2, Melana Webber 19:17.0; 11, Gabrielle Haller 19:56.6; 12, Camille Haller 19:59.9; 13, Cacey Kurowski 20:00.8.

Green Bay Southwest: 57, Samantha Beres 22:42.2; 60, Julia Pierquet 22:47.4; 76, Sophia Moore 25:18.2

Kaukauna: 10, McKenna Lowe 19:49.0; 15, Jenna Kinas 20:08.7; 28, Kyla Laabs 20:49.8; Anna Hahn 21:49.7.

Notre Dame Academy: 4, Anna Miller 19:25.3; 9, Monika Stoik 19:44.8; 19, Reagan Gosa 20:27.6; 21, Quinn Klika 20:34.6; 24, Adin Wasilkoff 20:43.6.

Pulaski: 20, Addie Bruckert 20:27.7; 40, Cameran Reiss 21:44.9; 58, Briana Anundsen 22:43.6; 68, Estella Vieaux 23:33.5.

West De Pere: 23, Kalli Vannieuwenhoven 20:41.9; 43, Lily Spychalla 21:50.0; 51, Sydney Nuthals 22:17.4; 53, Ava Vaness 22:28.6.

BOYS

GREEN BAY PREBLE 35, DE PERE 41, ASHWAUBENON 102, NOTRE DAME ACADEMY 106, PULASKI 132, MANITOWOC 166, WEST DE PERE 194, BAY PORT 210, KAUKAUNA 230, FOND DU LAC 288, GREEN BAY SOUTHWEST 297, GREEN BAY EAST 350

First-place finisher and additional qualifiers: 1, Grady Lenn DP 15:04.2; 3, Joseph Hunt ND 15:52.4; 7, Ryan Jadin ASH 16:14.2; 11, Carson Samson WDP 16:30.4; 13, Arden Gillen PUL 16:33.4; 14, Carter Thompson ASH 16:35.7.

Other area finishers

Ashwaubenon: 16, Brady Wallace 16:44.4; 31, Ben Buchman 17:16.5; 34, Ashtyn Anderson 17:19.6.

Bay Port: 25, Bennett Daul 17:07.2; 41, Teigan Wasilewski 17:40.5; 45, Oliver Hudson 17:50.5; 48, Grayson Heath 18:05.1; 51, Marshal Noel 18:17.0.

De Pere: 4, Noah Zhang 16:02.8; 5, Chase Deshazer 16:09.4; 12, Daniel Zhang 16:33.1; 19, James Derenne 16:57.0.

Green Bay East: 49, Daniel Kime 18:10.6; 70, Brady Phillips 19:35.5; 72, Landen Hellmann 19:39.8; 79, Shanze Zhang 20:49.9; 80, Myles Froelich 25:30.2.

Green Bay Preble: 6, Louis Jean Baptist 16:14.1; 8, Benjamin Piontek 16:22.4; 9, Marshall Willems 16:25.6; 10, Brayden Michaels 16:29.2.

Green Bay Southwest: 53, Ian Klug 18:23.8; 56, Romelo Harris 18:37.9; 59, Luke Peterson 18:45.3; 61, Sam Moore 19:02.0; 68, Carter Wilson 19:25.4.

Kaukauna: 29, Max Hoffer 17:13.8; 39, Eli Butt 17:33.7; 47, Bennett Scherrer 18:03.4; 52, Noah Lau 18:21.7; 63, Xane Schmidt 19:04.7.

Notre Dame: 15, Marshall Pahl 16:36.4; 27, Gabriel Stoik 17:08.6; 28, Leo Muller 17:11.0; 33, Eli Weiss 17:17.9.

Pulaski: 23, Daniel Augustine 17:06.4; 24, Grayden Gossen 17:06.7; 30, Parker Marshall 17:14.5; 42, Mitchell Pilon 17:40.7.

West De Pere: 32, Evan Bright 17:16.6; 43, Caleb Scheller 17:42.9; 46, Dominic Natzke 17:53.6; 62, Mason Weyenberg 19:02.9.

Stevens Point Sectional

STEVENS POINT - Neenah dominated the girls race, finishing with all five runners in the top nine and a team score of 24.

Mazie Olkowski was Neenah’s top finisher, taking first with a time of 18:44.4, with teammate Elsa Gruber second with a time of 18:46.4.

Kimberly finished second in the girls race with 71 points to also qualify for the state meet.

The boys race was won by Stevens Point with 19 points, with Neenah finishing second with 62 points.

Stevens Point, which had the top four finishers in the race, had Ethan Olds win the meet with a time of 15:59.2.

The first non-Stevens Point runner to cross the finish line was Winneconne’s Oliver Aberle with a time of 16:33.5.

GIRLS

NEENAH 24, KIMBERLY 71, STEVENS POINT 106, HORTONVILLE 125, APPLETON WEST 149, APPLETON NORTH 153, OSHKOSH WEST 164, OSHKOSH NORTH 252, APPLETON EAST 253, XAVIER 262, WISCONSIN RAPIDS 279, MENASHA 282

First-place finisher and additional qualifiers: 1, Mazie Olkowski NEE 18:44.4; 3, Hannah Huza HORT 18:56.2; 6, Lucie Fouts AW 19:04.7; 7, Tessa Bruckhart SP 19:12.9; 11, Morgan Breed AW 19:39.9; 12, Jalyssa Groskreutz SP 19:50.7.

Other area finishers

Appleton East: 21, Rosemarie Butler 20:23.6; 47, Addison Baier 21:56.0; 57, Evie Eidemiller 22:28.8; 59, Zoe Benz 22:43.7; 69, Olive Crownhart 23:13.2.

Appleton North: 14, Ava Helmbrecht 20:01.9; 23, Audry Dehlinger 20:41.0; 24, Amber Ziemer 20:42.0; 31, Addy Campbell 21:17.5; 61, Arabella Bursek 22:47.9.

Appleton West: 25, Roseanna Dane 20:53.6; 53, Marlo Seefeldt 22:06.2; 54, Elizabeth Clark 22:10.2.

Hortonville: 22, Mallorie Werner 20:30.8; 26, Leah Worley 20:58.5; 35, Hailey Falbo 21:28.1; 39, Elizabeth Schuette 21:31.4.

Kimberly: 5, Madi Lotten 18:59.2; 15, Addison Johnson 20:04.9; 16, Elie Volheim 20:08.8; 17, Addy Krzoska 20:10.2; 18, Madison Krueger 20:12.2.

Menasha: 42, Ava Julius 21:40.5; 55, Evie Borucki 22:22.1; 56, Natalie Flohr 22:25.1; 64, Clarissa Kohlmann 22:58.2; 65, Emma Hanagan 22:59.4.

Neenah: 2, Elsa Gruber 18:46.4; 4, Natalie Schultz 18:58.8; 8, Maddie Schoonover 19:23.7; 9, Natalie Willes 19:24.7.

Xavier: 33, Noelle Nevins 21:20.2; 48, Raena Lambie 21:57.8; 52, Lily McHugh 22:03.1; 58, Sophia Miller 22:40.8; 71, Lizzie Burton 23:31.1.

BOYS

STEVENS POINT 19, NEENAH 62, KIMBERLY 95, WINNECONNE 148, WISCONSIN RAPIDS 164, APPLETON NORTH 165, HORTONVILLE 177, OSHKOSH WEST 230, OSHKOSH NORTH 257, APPLETON EAST 263, APPLETON WEST 287, MENASHA 345

First-place finishers and individual qualifiers: 1, Ethan Olds SP 15:59.2; 5, Oliver Aberle WIN 16:33.5; 7, Grant Wenzelow WIN 16:42.0; 8, Celso Collins OW 16:49.0; 12 Gavin Salzmann KIM 16:59.1; 14, Cayden Vosters KIM 17:00.0.

Other area finishers

Appleton East: 22, Louie Mandich 17:19.3; 56, Evan Rankin 18:51.8; 60, Benjamin Stevens 18:59.9; 62, Liam Krainik 19:19.5; 63, Holden Poole 19:21.8.

Appleton North: 19, Lukas Nahm 17:13.5; 28, Braden Walters 17:34.0; 32, Spencer Gremban 17:45.0; 42, Charleis Williams 18:04.0; 44, Marek Danelski 18:05.1.

Appleton West: 27, Kegan Phalin 17:32.0; 49, Maxwel Hein 18:20.8; 66, Dorian Skaleski 19:33.8; 69, Roan Hesselman 19:37.8; 76, Bryant Jr. Fowle 20:45.0.

Hortonville: 23, Gabe Paschke 17:19.3; 31, Brayden Sanford 17:43.1; 34, Kyle Bacus 17:48.7; 41, Ty Arndt 18:02.5; 48, Silsa Hutchinson 18:20.0.

Kimberly: 20, Micah Mendoza 17:15.3; 24, Turner Behm 17:25.4; 25, Caleb Dorsey 17:26.4.

Menasha: 43, Dominick Piarulli 18:05.1;72, Aiden Baier 19:58.0; 73, Evan Grade 19:59.2; 78, Abdullah Moustafa 21:05.0; 79, Mason Theide 21:05.0.

Neenah: 6, Braedy Klawikowski 16:36.0; 11, Finn Lettau 16:56.5; 13, Carson Verhagen 17:00.0; 15, Harmon Posegate 17:01.4; 17, Aidan Apa 17:08.9.

Winneconne: 33, Silas Sarbo 17:47.3; 51, Jonah Jacobson 18:38.8; 52, Merrick Heise 18:40.4.

Division 3

Manitowoc Lutheran Sectional

MANITOWOC - Kewaunee’s Hannah Miller turned in a time of 19:23.7 to win the girls individual sectional race and lead her team to a second-place finish and a berth at the state meet with 97 points.

Valders won the girls meet with a team score of 55.

St. Mary Catholic advanced two girls to state as Claire Higgins and Lauren Ripley finished fourth and sixth overall to qualify as individual runners.

The Valders boys team made it a sweep of the team titles with its top five runners finishing in the top 22 for a total of 55. Kewaunee was second with 97 points.

Iola-Scandinavia’s Ben Beck won the individual boys title with a time of 16:51.5.

GIRLS

VALDERS 55, KEWAUNEE 97, MISHICOT 115, OMRO 138, MANITOWOC LUTHERAN 143, ST. MARY CATHOLIC 164, IOLA-SCANDINAVIA 215, VALLEY CHRISTIAN-OSHKOSH 232, SOUTHERN DOOR 236, BRILLION 283, MANAWA 285, ROSHOLT 305, SEVASTOPOL 308, WEYAUWEGA-FREMONT 320, ALGOMA 330, ONEIDA NATION 342, REEDSVILLE, HILBERT, RONCALLI, GIBRALTAR, PROVIDENCE ACADEMY incomplete teams

First-place finisher and individual qualifiers: 1, Hannah Miller KEW 19:23.7; 2, Juliana Doerner MIS 20:01.5; 3, Allena O’Connell REE 20:02.6; 4, Claire Higgins SMC 20:19.7; 5, Alana Kempen BR 20:21.9; 6, Lauren Ripley SMC 20:25.6.

Other area finishers

Algoma: 28, Sierra Slaby 22:21.9; 63, Berkley VanLanen 24:21.4; 71, Estella Marrero 24:51.8; 89, Ellie Reif 26:17.7; 116, Sophia Ramirez 34:20.6.

Brillion: 68, Amaya Brooks 24:28.1; 70, Ayla Peterson 24:40.1; 77, Ava Denor 25:23.2; 83, Karley Schwahn 25:46.9.

Gilbraltar: 103, Bridget Tepe 27:55.5; 105, Abigail Demeuse 28:42.5.

Hilbert: 26, Sophia Propson 22:12.0; 75, Kylee Propson 25:16.3; 82, Lizzy Thoma 25:43.0; 106, Jessica Pohjola 28:54.7.

Kewaunee: 15, Natalie Miller 21:33.8; 20, Charlotte Bootz 21:56.3; 29, Alison Szydel 22:24.1; 38, Lily Hudson 22:58.4.

Manawa: 39,Lilian Klatt 23:10.4; 43, Alecia Weber 23:29.5; 61, Brooke Krueger 24:20.2; 64, Ellie Stroesenreuther 24:25.3; 98, Dixie Moericke 27:12.3.

NEW Lutheran: 109, Salamnesh Kolb 29:17.0.

Oneida Nation: 12, Jardina White Eye 21:16.8; 74, Kayree House 25:13.4; 87, Ruthee Hill 26:12.6; 100, Alaila Denny 27:33.1; 104, Javonna Espinoza 28:13.5.

Providence Academy: 112, Ally Peterson 29:38.3; 113, Lily Snyder 30:46.9; 115, Kendall Perkins 32:14.9.

Sevastopol: 41, Sienna Cain 23:17.2; 44, Naomi Rikkola 23:32.1; 72, Izzy Andreae 25:06.8; 80, Abby Rock 25:38.4; 95, Ruth Wilke 26:36.4.

Shiocton: 78, Mattea Lane 25:31.0.

Southern Door: 9, Emma Bousley 20:59.0; 49, Elise Jackson 23:50.5; 59, Nora Lefevre 24:13.2; 65, Kelsey Johnson 24:26.3; 67, Paige Penovich 24:26.7.

St. Mary Catholic: 40, Claire Mislinski 23:10.5; 52, Alice Troian Mello 23:54.4; 73, Addison Moder 25:08.1.

Weyauwega-Fremont: 16, Calla Benjamin 21:34.7; 51, Rio Hildebrandt 23:50.9; 90, Lily Fields 26:20.1; 96, Emma Hansen 26:37.9; 101, Bailey Heise 27:39.3.

BOYS

VALDERS 73, MANITOWOC LUTHERAN 80, SOUTHERN DOOR 94, OMRO 129, IOLA-SCANDINAVIA 132, MISHICOT 163, VALLEY CHRISTIAN-OSHKOSH 163, LOURDES ACADEMY 171, WEYAUWEGA-FREMONT 196, ONEIDA NATION 261, BRILLION 273, REEDSVILLE 315, HILBERT 349, KEWAUNEE 367, RONCALLI, SOUTHERN DOOR, ST. MARY CATHOLIC, SEVASTOPOL,MANAWA, PROVIDENCE ACADEMY, GIBRATLAR incomplete teams

First-place finisher and individual qualifiers: 1, Ben Beck IS 16:51.5; 3, Marcus Benjamin WF 17:19.3; 4, Ben Grota SD 17:21.0; 5, Lucas Conard SD 17:21.0; 6, Henry Spanbauer LOU 17:24.7.

Algoma: 28, Alex Kirchman 18:46.1.

Brillion: 13, Bob Huntley 17:58.2; 56, Wyatt Keltesch 19:52.4; 82, Connor Holly 21:23.5; 88, Isaiah Kempen 21:36.1; 89, James Bartel 21:40.4.

Gibraltar: 81, Graham Devoe 21:19.2; 87, Ryan Demeuse 21:31.1.

Hilbert: 60, Theo Woelfel 19:59.3; 79, Oliver Schulz 21:06.3; 80, Damian Franczek 21:17.8; 99, Ashton Penterman 22:51.3; 100, Blaze Vanhoof 23:19.1.

Kewaunee: 66, Robin Kunesh 20:13.6; 76, Jaylon Mason 20:43.1; 92, Lucas Martin 22:03.2; 101, Sam Kraynik 23:44.2; 106, Noah Hudson 24:21.9.

Manawa: 61, Gus Emmert 20:02.4; 75, Aiden Vaughan 20:41.6.

Oneida Nation: 35, Miko Leroy 19:06.8; 46, Jonas Johnson 19:31.1; 64, Osa Cornelius 20:10.3; 68, Emmit Madrid 20:15.2; 90, Landon House 21:49.3.

Providence Academy: 53, Levi Rehn 19:42.5; 73, Adam Salmon 20:29.4; 95, Hudson Tuttle 22:16.5; 105, Max Heins 24:11.2.

Sevastopol: 32, Jairus Dadam 18:55.5; 71, Paxton Linnan 20:22.7; 104, Landon Sitte 24:08.8.

Shiocton: 78, Kaleb Anderson 21:05.7.

Southern Door: 22, Owen Larios Amezquita 18:18.2; 27, Joel Moyer 18:44.0; 45, Ethan Kaser 19:27.9.

St. Mary Catholic: 29, Ethan Auer 18:48.1; 49, Brady Deleeuw 19:37.7; 94, Brandon Debraal 22:15.3; 108, Anderson Homburg 27:09.3.

Weyauwega-Fremont: 39, Parker Scherg 19:19.2; 52, Blake Deleeuw 19:42.4; 57, Gage Zietlow 19:52.5; 72, Kole Schwirtz 20:23.7.

Colby Sectional

COLBY - Wittenberg-Birnamwood won the girls team title with 72 points, while Bonduel was led by Mariah Wondra’s second-place finish with a time of 19:26.5 to take second as a team.

Crandon’s Addison May won the girls race with a time of 19:19.2.

Stratford won the boys title with 57 points, eight points better than runner-up Bonduel.

Bonduel’s top finisher was Race Anvelink, who finished 10th overall with a time of 17:35.5.

Crandon’s Taylor Karcz won the boys race with a time of 16:24.9.

Gillett’s Bradyn Wendorff was the top area finisher with a time of 16:47.7.

GIRLS

WITTENBERG-BIRNAMWOOD 72, BONDUEL 87, STRATFORD 87, COLBY 102, COLEMAN 125, MARATHON 136, THREE LAKES 138, LENA/SAINT THOMAS 186, OCONTO 231, EDGAR 233, ABBOTSFORD 244, CRANDON, ATHENS, GILLETT, NORTHLAND LUTHERAN, SURING incomplete teams

First-place finisher and individual qualifers: 1, Addison May CRA 19:19.2; 3, Shilo Blake MAR 19:44.0; 4, Brianna Sheahan ATH 19:53.4; 5, Annamarie Schmidt COL 19:55.8; 6, Alexa Leonard NL 19:58.1.

Other area finishers

Bonduel: 2, Mariah Wondra 19:26.5; 12 Teagan Engle 20:39.6; 18, Hailey Berg 22:14.8; 40, Cierra Schnell 23:46.5; 41, Kember Frome 23:50.5.

Coleman: 19, GraceLynn Nowak 22:24.0; 21, Ava Kuchta 22:32.9; 24, Ava Podoski 22:46.5; 32, Aliza Jensen 23:17.5; 61, Clare Gappa 25:06.5.

Gillett: 15, Hope Soper 21:38.0; 27, Lily Hansen 22:56.5; 44, Sophia Limberg 24:08.9; 57, Maggie Kaczmarek 25:02.9.

Lena/Saint Thomas Aquinas Academy: 17, Aspynn Anderson 21:59.5; 47, Della Kostreva 24:26.0; 50, Madilyn Thomson 24:49.0; 51, Alexis Maloney 24:50.47; 77, Haley VanArk 26:13.1.

Oconto: 29, Ariana Cooper 23:06.4; 55, Hannah Dehut 25:01.3; 60, Stella Brzozowski 25:05.5; 74, Harper Burke 25:59.8; 81, Emma Malczewski 26:36.4.

Suring: 26, Ginger Gerndt 22:53.9; 76, Natalie Seibert 26:09.5; 78, Ada Jantz 26:19.6.

BOYS

STRATFORD 57, BONDUEL 65, MARATHON 70, PESHTIGO 123, CRIVITZ 146, LAONA/WABENO 161, CRANDON 174, EDGAR 199, WITTENBERG-BIRNAMWOOD 214, OCONTO 238, SURING 326, THREE LAKES, GILLETT, OWEN-WITHEE, COLEMAN, LENA/SAINT THOMAS AQUINAS ACADEMY incomplete teams

First-place finishers and individual qualifiers: 1, Nolan Waltz TL 16:21.2; 2, Taylor Karcz CRA 16:24.9; 4, Bradyn Wendorff GIL 16:47.7; 5, Logan Peters MAR 17:00.0; 6, Colton Paczkowski OW 17:17.0.

Other area finishers

Bonduel: 10, Race Anvelink 17:35.5; 13, Oliver Chitwood 17:54.3; 14, Gage Anderson 17:54.8; 19, Griffin Uelmen 18:11.8; 28, Joah Dworniczak 18:45.0.

Coleman: 18, Conner Markiewicz 18:11.0; 97, Ambrose Uhl 25:40.7.

Crivitz: 8, Ben Brown 17:26.7; 9, Jacob Richlen 17:28.2; 42, James Caine 19:27.4; 54, Carson Weidner 20:00.0; 67, Donny Brandow 20:43.5.

Gillett: 58,Scott Herroux 20:09.0; 66, Nash Stage 20:40.0.

Lena/St Thomas Aquinas Academy: 29. Mason Belongia 18:46.0; 75, Dash COmins 21:14.3; 77, Dane Comins 21:19.5; 94, Cooper Malloy 24:13.9.

Oconto: 39, Owen Brzozowski 19:19.5; 59, Garrett Goetsch 20:12.0; 62, Copoer Campshure 20:26.3; 63, Trenton Hartman 20:27.2; 64, Davis Knoll 20:28.0.

Peshtigo: 23, Andrew Halfman 18:32.7; 30, Eli Berndt 18:46.5; 31, Dominik Baxter 18:55.5; 33, Quentin Crawford 18:57.4; 35, Liam Smith 19:07.1.

Suring: 79, Riley Thomson 21:29.9; 81, Blake DeGrave 21:59.2; 82, Liam Matelski 22:01.6; 83, Garrett School 22:11.1; 99, Skylar Bristol 26:27.4.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Appleton and Green Bay high school sports results for Saturday, Oct. 26