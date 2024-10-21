GRAND CHUTE - Exits will not be closed overnight this week along Interstate 41, between Neenah and Grand Chute, as the Interstate 41 rehabilitation project continues construction.

This project aims to rehabilitate the interstate between Breezewood Lane in Neenah and Northland Avenue in Grand Chute by repairing concrete on both the interstate and several on-and-off ramps, replacing bridge approaches and repairing sections of the concrete barrier, among other improvements and maintenance.

The project started in March, and is scheduled to run through November.

Here's what to know about what's open and what's closed this week:

Ramp opening

The northbound on-ramp to the interstate from Winnebago County II/Winchester Road reopened overnight on Friday, Oct. 18. The ramp was closed for the redecking of the Green Bay Road overpass, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Ongoing lane, ramp closures

I-41 northbound will have single-lane closures between State 441/U.S. 10 and Winnebago County BB. The closures are set in place from 7 a.m. Monday through Oct. 28.

I-41 southbound will continue having single-lane closure between U.S. 10/State 441 and County II. Closures started Sept. 30, and will now run through the end of October, according to the department. The closures in place beginning at 7 a.m. Monday until Oct. 30.

Nightly ramp closures continue this week

The following ramps will be closed Wednesday night:

Southbound entrance of I-41 ramp from Richmond Street will be closed from 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Southbound entrance of I-41 ramp from State 15 will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Closures schedules are subject to change. For more information, visit projects.511wi.gov/i41rehab/ .

Rashad Alexander can be reached at ralexander@gannett.com and 920-431-8214.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: What's the status of work on Interstate 41? Here are the closures, as well as ramp reopenings