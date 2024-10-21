Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Post-Crescent

    What's the status of work on Interstate 41? Here are the closures, as well as ramp reopenings

    By Rashad Alexander, Green Bay Press-Gazette,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B5uxo_0wFrls7800

    GRAND CHUTE - Exits will not be closed overnight this week along Interstate 41, between Neenah and Grand Chute, as the Interstate 41 rehabilitation project continues construction.

    This project aims to rehabilitate the interstate between Breezewood Lane in Neenah and Northland Avenue in Grand Chute by repairing concrete on both the interstate and several on-and-off ramps, replacing bridge approaches and repairing sections of the concrete barrier, among other improvements and maintenance.

    The project started in March, and is scheduled to run through November.

    Here's what to know about what's open and what's closed this week:

    Ramp opening

    The northbound on-ramp to the interstate from Winnebago County II/Winchester Road reopened overnight on Friday, Oct. 18. The ramp was closed for the redecking of the Green Bay Road overpass, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

    Ongoing lane, ramp closures

    I-41 northbound will have single-lane closures between State 441/U.S. 10 and Winnebago County BB. The closures are set in place from 7 a.m. Monday through Oct. 28.

    I-41 southbound will continue having single-lane closure between U.S. 10/State 441 and County II. Closures started Sept. 30, and will now run through the end of October, according to the department. The closures in place beginning at 7 a.m. Monday until Oct. 30.

    Nightly ramp closures continue this week

    The following ramps will be closed Wednesday night:

    • Southbound entrance of I-41 ramp from Richmond Street will be closed from 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.
    • Southbound entrance of I-41 ramp from State 15 will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

    Closures schedules are subject to change. For more information, visit projects.511wi.gov/i41rehab/ .

    Rashad Alexander can be reached at ralexander@gannett.com and 920-431-8214.

    This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: What's the status of work on Interstate 41? Here are the closures, as well as ramp reopenings

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Pontotoc County Man Charged with Possession of Two Controlled Substances
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    West Mahanoy swears in Altamont fire police officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Meridian Murder Suspect Captured After Escaping Police Custody
    Mississippi News Group2 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel24 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group9 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Florida Housing Market Plummets: Unsold Homes Pile Up Amid Market Forces, New Laws & Hurricanes
    Edmond Thorne4 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC1 day ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy