Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Post-Crescent

    LETTERS: Election process, immigrants, economy among topics of this week's Letters to the Editor

    By Appleton Post-Crescent,

    2 days ago

    Knowing how election process works will instill trust

    With a presidential election on Nov. 5, it is important for citizens to know the facts about the administration of elections in Wisconsin. I serve as an election worker in Appleton. Observing the process should give everyone confidence that our elections are fair and secure.

    Some common questions.

    Who can vote? Any U.S. citizen who has resided at their current Wisconsin address for at least 28 days can vote. You must provide proof of residency to register and an ID to vote.

    Occasionally the state cleanses its voter rolls. You can check your registration status at Myvote.wi.gov. If for any reason you are not registered, Wisconsin allows same day voter registration.

    Is it possible to vote twice (absentee and in-person)? No. All registered voters are entered in one database and all votes are entered and tabulated at the voter's home precinct. Attempting to vote twice would raise a red flag.

    Can a non-citizen vote? No. All voters must state under the penalty of law (5-year prison term) that they are a U.S. citizen when they register. Is proof of citizenship required at that time? No. How many people would risk a 5-year prison term to cast one vote?

    If you have any questions about your elections, please join us in helping administer them. Alternately, you can sign up as an election observer and witness the process. Understanding how elections are run is the best way to instill trust in the process and counter the misinformation that is out there.

    Marcel Farina,

    Appleton

    There’s a simple fix to fund Social Security

    For years, all we hear is Social Security is running out of money. Are you tired of hearing we need to cut Social Security benefits, or raise the retirement age, or both? All talk and no action.

    There is a very simple fix no one talks about. Simply raise the income limit. Currently Social Security tax is only withheld on the first $168,600 of income. There is no reason for this limit. If you earn more than that, it’s only because you have the good fortune to live and work in our country. You should be willing to give a little more of your good fortune to sustain our vital programs for the elderly.

    Please contact your elected representatives and urge them to raise the Social Security income limit instead of cutting benefits or raising the retirement age.

    Randy Van Denzen,

    Menasha

    Most immigrants are just looking for a better life

    I am deeply saddened and frustrated by the way immigrants are being unfairly demonized as criminals, drug dealers, or even described as “poisoning the blood of our country.” It’s important to remember that unless we are Native American, we are all descendants of immigrants. Our ancestors came here seeking a better life, fleeing war, poverty, or persecution — just as many immigrants do today.

    If my family were trapped in a place plagued by war, poverty, or hunger, I would do anything to protect them and provide a better future. Yes, some immigrants commit crimes — just as some Americans do. But the vast majority of immigrants are hardworking people, striving to build a better life for themselves and their families, just like our ancestors did.

    Let’s not allow fear of immigrants to be the thing that unites us. Instead, let’s come together to support leaders who will create comprehensive immigration reform, making legal immigration accessible while ensuring the safety of all. We can — and should — do better.

    Deb Lee,

    Sherwood

    Republican Party is not what it once was

    Many, myself included, identify as socially liberal and fiscally conservative. We value acceptance and understand the importance of being responsible with resources.

    Having recently held a non-partisan elected office I gained a fresh perspective on politics and governance. I’ve seen partisanship, deceit and ego hinder good governance, while respect, honesty and integrity nurture it. I’ve come to appreciate the value of trustworthiness and admire women and men who uphold strong moral principles.

    Have you realized the Republican Party you grew up with no longer exists? It’s shifted so drastically in the last eight years it’s no longer recognizable. Today the GOP is dominated by elements of corruption and self-interest, and is infested with misinformation, fear, and hate. In this party lying about free and fair elections is OK. Undermining democratic principles is a strategy. Discrediting facts is the norm and making stuff up commonplace. Supporting a coup attempt is accepted and climate change is a joke. Demonizing people has become amusing and threatening violence is tolerated.

    Every candidate listed as Republican on your ballot is associated with this new party. They’ve chosen to align with this group and thereby condone its rhetoric and actions. If they opposed these changes, they’d openly distance themselves and run on another ticket.

    Because of this, I will not consider any candidate running as a Republican in the upcoming election.

    At this important inflection point in our democracy the outcome will truly depend on us and the choices we make.

    John Skyrms,

    Neenah

    U.S. economy appears to be in good state

    The U.S. economy is very good, as confirmed by multiple sources including the latest jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

    Inflation continues its decline. The all-items consumer price index rose only 2.5% for the 12 months ending in August. The all items less food and energy index rose just 3.2% over the same period

    The jobs report shows that U.S. hiring has accelerated and the economy added 254,000 jobs in September. Unemployment continues low at 4.1%.

    Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 3% in the second quarter of 2024 reflecting increases in consumer spending, inventory investment, and business investment. The stock market continues to show strength with the Dow Jones near its record high of 42,352.

    The Port workers strike, from Maine to Texas, has ended and the ports have reopened.

    There is a concern. The federal debt to GDP ratio for fiscal year 2023 was 121% which is worrisome. Although this debt is being financed effectively, it needs to come down to 100%.

    Jim Bowman,

    Appleton

    LETTERS TO THE EDITOR POLICY

    Editor’s Note: To better prioritize local and state topics, we are not currently accepting letters related solely to the presidential election. Other election related letters will be accepted until 5 p.m. Oct. 22, for publication on Oct. 27. No election related letters will be published Nov. 3.

    Letters must include your first and last name, address and phone number. Only your name and community will be published. Letters have a 250-word limit. One letter per person in a 30-day time period. To submit letters, email pcletters@postcrescent.com, visit postcrescent.com or mail to P.O. Box 59, Appleton, WI 54912.

    This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: LETTERS: Election process, immigrants, economy among topics of this week's Letters to the Editor

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Sparky
    1d ago
    Paid for by Obama Biden and Harris! SMH you want to come to this country? Simple come legally! Use the front door! No criminals welcome!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 54 Months for IRS, Bank Fraud, and COVID-19 Loan Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia10 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor2 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Texas Couple Sentenced to Federal Prison for COVID-Era PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia16 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Transgender tiny home village: Denver council awards $1.2 million grant
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 hours ago
    Math Puzzle for October 18, 2024
    Alameda Post3 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz27 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Opinion: Holiday lights or homeless income: How should Denver spend $2.1 million?
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post24 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post11 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    Colorado marijuana regulators issue fewer health, safety advisories so far this year
    Matt Whittaker13 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard6 days ago
    Shenandoah Valley grad named to medical honor society
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel25 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy