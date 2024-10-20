LETTERS: Election process, immigrants, economy among topics of this week's Letters to the Editor

Knowing how election process works will instill trust

With a presidential election on Nov. 5, it is important for citizens to know the facts about the administration of elections in Wisconsin. I serve as an election worker in Appleton. Observing the process should give everyone confidence that our elections are fair and secure.

Some common questions.

Who can vote? Any U.S. citizen who has resided at their current Wisconsin address for at least 28 days can vote. You must provide proof of residency to register and an ID to vote.

Occasionally the state cleanses its voter rolls. You can check your registration status at Myvote.wi.gov. If for any reason you are not registered, Wisconsin allows same day voter registration.

Is it possible to vote twice (absentee and in-person)? No. All registered voters are entered in one database and all votes are entered and tabulated at the voter's home precinct. Attempting to vote twice would raise a red flag.

Can a non-citizen vote? No. All voters must state under the penalty of law (5-year prison term) that they are a U.S. citizen when they register. Is proof of citizenship required at that time? No. How many people would risk a 5-year prison term to cast one vote?

If you have any questions about your elections, please join us in helping administer them. Alternately, you can sign up as an election observer and witness the process. Understanding how elections are run is the best way to instill trust in the process and counter the misinformation that is out there.

Marcel Farina,

Appleton

There’s a simple fix to fund Social Security

For years, all we hear is Social Security is running out of money. Are you tired of hearing we need to cut Social Security benefits, or raise the retirement age, or both? All talk and no action.

There is a very simple fix no one talks about. Simply raise the income limit. Currently Social Security tax is only withheld on the first $168,600 of income. There is no reason for this limit. If you earn more than that, it’s only because you have the good fortune to live and work in our country. You should be willing to give a little more of your good fortune to sustain our vital programs for the elderly.

Please contact your elected representatives and urge them to raise the Social Security income limit instead of cutting benefits or raising the retirement age.

Randy Van Denzen,

Menasha

Most immigrants are just looking for a better life

I am deeply saddened and frustrated by the way immigrants are being unfairly demonized as criminals, drug dealers, or even described as “poisoning the blood of our country.” It’s important to remember that unless we are Native American, we are all descendants of immigrants. Our ancestors came here seeking a better life, fleeing war, poverty, or persecution — just as many immigrants do today.

If my family were trapped in a place plagued by war, poverty, or hunger, I would do anything to protect them and provide a better future. Yes, some immigrants commit crimes — just as some Americans do. But the vast majority of immigrants are hardworking people, striving to build a better life for themselves and their families, just like our ancestors did.

Let’s not allow fear of immigrants to be the thing that unites us. Instead, let’s come together to support leaders who will create comprehensive immigration reform, making legal immigration accessible while ensuring the safety of all. We can — and should — do better.

Deb Lee,

Sherwood

Republican Party is not what it once was

Many, myself included, identify as socially liberal and fiscally conservative. We value acceptance and understand the importance of being responsible with resources.

Having recently held a non-partisan elected office I gained a fresh perspective on politics and governance. I’ve seen partisanship, deceit and ego hinder good governance, while respect, honesty and integrity nurture it. I’ve come to appreciate the value of trustworthiness and admire women and men who uphold strong moral principles.

Have you realized the Republican Party you grew up with no longer exists? It’s shifted so drastically in the last eight years it’s no longer recognizable. Today the GOP is dominated by elements of corruption and self-interest, and is infested with misinformation, fear, and hate. In this party lying about free and fair elections is OK. Undermining democratic principles is a strategy. Discrediting facts is the norm and making stuff up commonplace. Supporting a coup attempt is accepted and climate change is a joke. Demonizing people has become amusing and threatening violence is tolerated.

Every candidate listed as Republican on your ballot is associated with this new party. They’ve chosen to align with this group and thereby condone its rhetoric and actions. If they opposed these changes, they’d openly distance themselves and run on another ticket.

Because of this, I will not consider any candidate running as a Republican in the upcoming election.

At this important inflection point in our democracy the outcome will truly depend on us and the choices we make.

John Skyrms,

Neenah

U.S. economy appears to be in good state

The U.S. economy is very good, as confirmed by multiple sources including the latest jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Inflation continues its decline. The all-items consumer price index rose only 2.5% for the 12 months ending in August. The all items less food and energy index rose just 3.2% over the same period

The jobs report shows that U.S. hiring has accelerated and the economy added 254,000 jobs in September. Unemployment continues low at 4.1%.

Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 3% in the second quarter of 2024 reflecting increases in consumer spending, inventory investment, and business investment. The stock market continues to show strength with the Dow Jones near its record high of 42,352.

The Port workers strike, from Maine to Texas, has ended and the ports have reopened.

There is a concern. The federal debt to GDP ratio for fiscal year 2023 was 121% which is worrisome. Although this debt is being financed effectively, it needs to come down to 100%.

Jim Bowman,

Appleton

