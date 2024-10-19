Open in App
    $100,000 winner: Lottery ticket sold at Appleton gas station claims game's top prize

    By Kevin Dittman, Green Bay Press-Gazette,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28qmZW_0wDQDIcr00

    A lottery ticket sold at an Appleton gas station won $100,000 playing the All or Nothing game on Thursday, according to Wisconsin Lottery.

    The ticket purchased at Northland Mobil, 105 W. Northland Ave., matched all 11 of the numbers drawn in the evening drawing – 3-4-6-10-11-14-16-17-18-19-22.

    This is the second time this year the gas station has sold a winning $100,000 All or Nothing ticket. The previous winner, for the Jan. 1 midday drawing, matched none of the numbers.

    In the All or Nothing game, players can win the top prize by either matching all or none of the numbers drawn.

    Wisconsin Lottery said the $100,000 prize has been won 13 times this year, with six winning tickets matching all 11 of the numbers.

    Wisconsin Lottery winners have 180 days to claim prizes from the official draw date. The odds of winning the All or Nothing $100,000 top prize are 1 in 352,716. Tickets are $2 per draw.

    This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: $100,000 winner: Lottery ticket sold at Appleton gas station claims game's top prize

