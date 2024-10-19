Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Post-Crescent

    Volunteer opportunities in the Fox Valley: Week of Oct. 20

    By Appleton Post-Crescent,

    2 days ago

    Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass: Is looking for friendly volunteers with great customer service skills to assist in their gift shop for one or two 2- to 4-hour shifts per month during the holiday season. All volunteers receive training and a 10% discount in the Museum Shop. Contact, Jayme, eisch@bmmglass.com or 920-751-4658, ext. 311

    Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley: Seeks volunteers for administrative support at their Menasha Club on the first Friday of each month during the school year. Duties include answering phones, admitting staff, and managing the front desk. The shift is noon to 5 p.m., and volunteers must be 18 or older. Contact: Merriam, mmistlebauer@bgclubfoxvalley.org

    Community Clothes Closet: Is taking their mission on the road with the Traveling Closet bringing free clothing to those in need. Shopping assistant volunteers are needed to help with distributions in Oshkosh, Waupaca and Chilton. Dates vary each month. Contact: Sam, sam@communityclothescloset.org

    Fox Valley Literacy: Is looking for adult education tutors to support students in basic literacy or English Language Learning through reading, writing, spelling and conversation. A teaching background or foreign language is not required, training is provided. Volunteers should be 18 or older. Contact: foxvalleylit.org

    Girls on the Run of Northeast Wisconsin: Is seeking volunteers for their Celebration 5K on Nov. 16, the finale of their 10-week program for third to eighth graders. Volunteers are needed for set-up, packet pick-up, parking, course guide, finish line refreshments, and more. Various shifts are available. Contact: Kathy, kathy.olson@girlsontherun.org

    Harbor House Domestic Abuse Programs: Seeks on-call SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) volunteers to accompany victims to hospitals/police stations, guide them through evidence collection and legal process, and provide compassionate understanding and emotional support. Volunteers are asked for a six-month commitment due to extensive training. Volunteers are typically on-call two or three nights a month with hours of 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday and weekend/holiday hours. No experience required. Contact: Lara, lara.reddin@harborhousewi.org

    Outagamie County Volunteer Services: Is looking for individuals and groups for CHAIN Reaction Day, a volunteer project to help older and disabled residents with raking. This event typically occurs in late October. Teams of four to six people can choose any day that fits their schedule and the homeowner’s needs. Children can participate with an adult present. Contact: Barb, barbara.mincheff@outagamie.org or 920-832-5515

    St. Joseph Food Program: Is seeking volunteers to assist with packing groceries, distributing food, and/or driving donation trucks. Ability to speak Spanish, Hmong or another language a plus. A variety of shifts are available to fit your schedule. Contact: Peggy, plynch@stjoesfoodprogram.org or 920-734-9461, ext. 313

    Valley VNA Senior Care: Is looking for Meals on Wheels volunteers. Help deliver hot meals to area seniors in the Menasha and Neenah areas during lunchtime. Contact: 920-727-5555 or valleyvna.org/volunteer

    YMCA of the Fox Cities: Seeks volunteers for the Turkey Invitational Gymnastics Meet Nov. 8-10 at the Heart of the Valley YMCA. Roles include setup, data entry, scorecard flashing, concessions, cleanup, and more. Contact: Kate, kyates@ymcafoxcities.org or Brandon, bvanderhoof@ymcafoxcities.org

    Information provided by Volunteer Fox Cities, volunteerfoxcities.org , 920-832-9360

    This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Volunteer opportunities in the Fox Valley: Week of Oct. 20

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Two Bodies Found in Meridian Identified by Coroner
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    JPD Identifies Body Found in Woods as Missing Man from Jackson
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen12 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Woman dies two weeks after Hazleton fire
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 days ago
    California Man Sentenced to 7 Years for $23.1 Million Fraudulent Investment
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida15 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Fire engulfs St. Albans ticket booth after Friday football game
    Michael Ramsburg2 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Early voting starts Tuesday in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch5 hours ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post20 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA25 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents2 hours ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy