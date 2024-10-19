Volunteer opportunities in the Fox Valley: Week of Oct. 20

Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass: Is looking for friendly volunteers with great customer service skills to assist in their gift shop for one or two 2- to 4-hour shifts per month during the holiday season. All volunteers receive training and a 10% discount in the Museum Shop. Contact, Jayme, eisch@bmmglass.com or 920-751-4658, ext. 311

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley: Seeks volunteers for administrative support at their Menasha Club on the first Friday of each month during the school year. Duties include answering phones, admitting staff, and managing the front desk. The shift is noon to 5 p.m., and volunteers must be 18 or older. Contact: Merriam, mmistlebauer@bgclubfoxvalley.org

Community Clothes Closet: Is taking their mission on the road with the Traveling Closet bringing free clothing to those in need. Shopping assistant volunteers are needed to help with distributions in Oshkosh, Waupaca and Chilton. Dates vary each month. Contact: Sam, sam@communityclothescloset.org

Fox Valley Literacy: Is looking for adult education tutors to support students in basic literacy or English Language Learning through reading, writing, spelling and conversation. A teaching background or foreign language is not required, training is provided. Volunteers should be 18 or older. Contact: foxvalleylit.org

Girls on the Run of Northeast Wisconsin: Is seeking volunteers for their Celebration 5K on Nov. 16, the finale of their 10-week program for third to eighth graders. Volunteers are needed for set-up, packet pick-up, parking, course guide, finish line refreshments, and more. Various shifts are available. Contact: Kathy, kathy.olson@girlsontherun.org

Harbor House Domestic Abuse Programs: Seeks on-call SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) volunteers to accompany victims to hospitals/police stations, guide them through evidence collection and legal process, and provide compassionate understanding and emotional support. Volunteers are asked for a six-month commitment due to extensive training. Volunteers are typically on-call two or three nights a month with hours of 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday and weekend/holiday hours. No experience required. Contact: Lara, lara.reddin@harborhousewi.org

Outagamie County Volunteer Services: Is looking for individuals and groups for CHAIN Reaction Day, a volunteer project to help older and disabled residents with raking. This event typically occurs in late October. Teams of four to six people can choose any day that fits their schedule and the homeowner’s needs. Children can participate with an adult present. Contact: Barb, barbara.mincheff@outagamie.org or 920-832-5515

St. Joseph Food Program: Is seeking volunteers to assist with packing groceries, distributing food, and/or driving donation trucks. Ability to speak Spanish, Hmong or another language a plus. A variety of shifts are available to fit your schedule. Contact: Peggy, plynch@stjoesfoodprogram.org or 920-734-9461, ext. 313

Valley VNA Senior Care: Is looking for Meals on Wheels volunteers. Help deliver hot meals to area seniors in the Menasha and Neenah areas during lunchtime. Contact: 920-727-5555 or valleyvna.org/volunteer

YMCA of the Fox Cities: Seeks volunteers for the Turkey Invitational Gymnastics Meet Nov. 8-10 at the Heart of the Valley YMCA. Roles include setup, data entry, scorecard flashing, concessions, cleanup, and more. Contact: Kate, kyates@ymcafoxcities.org or Brandon, bvanderhoof@ymcafoxcities.org

Information provided by Volunteer Fox Cities, volunteerfoxcities.org , 920-832-9360

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Volunteer opportunities in the Fox Valley: Week of Oct. 20