Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Post-Crescent

    Best Bites | This Appleton restaurant's award-winning fish dinners make it a go-to on Fridays

    By Jelissa Burns, Appleton Post-Crescent,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2neGhu_0w8qQUWS00

    APPLETON - The German cuisine and fish fry dinners Mark's East Side has been serving for more than 50 years have earned it countless awards, media attention and raving reviews from diners.

    "Everything is fabulous, but my favorite has to be the perch with German potato salad," said Appleton Post-Crescent reader, Becky Blahnik in a survey . "As I'm a gluten-free person, they will make the perch gluten free, the haddock is also wonderful."

    Blahnik was among one of the first Post-Crescent readers to respond to a request for readers' Best Bites in the Appleton and Green Bay areas. Every two weeks, we'll highlight another eatery or dish readers say is worthy of praise. To submit your best bites, contact us at the information listed below.

    Kitchen manager, Chad Coffen, said one of the best parts about Mark's East Side is that it has a little bit of everything for everyone.

    "The quality is there with our fish fry, to the German cuisine, to the in-house hand-cut steaks," Coffen said. "All of the requests we get, we are able to meet them without concern."

    The restaurant is celiac-friendly and can cater to most customers' dietary needs when necessary.

    This combined with the familiarity of the longstanding restaurant and its excellent customer service are some of the reasons Coffen believes customers choose Mark's East Side time and time again.

    Of course, the most important part of a restaurant is the food it serves, so what about Mark's East Side stands out to its customers and our readers, some who mentioned it as their go-to restaurant in the area?

    Mark's East Side's German dishes stem from traditional recipes dating back to its original owners

    At Mark's East Side, 1405 E. Wisconsin Ave., customers can find German dishes like Bavarian Scotch eggs, sauerkraut balls, pork hocks, stroganoff and a variety of sausages and schnitzels.

    Coffen said the recipes used for the German dishes go way back to 1967 when former owners Bill and Jan Dougherty purchased it, changing the name from Normandie to Chef Bills.

    In 1982, the Dougherty's son Mark took over management and business operations. Five years later, he remodeled the inside of the building and changed the name to Mark's East Side.

    "Mark continued to excel with the German cuisine," Coffen said. "We do things like a traditional schnitzel gravy, which is a bacon and onion gravy, and then turn around and do our Black Forest gravy, which is something we came up with in-house."

    Although the restaurant changed ownership in 2021, to current owner Alex Shea, the family recipes and dishes have remained the same.

    "They've been passed down from owner to owner and we've continued to improve on and perfect that craft," Coffen said. "We're really just trying to be as traditional as possible, making sure that we're doing everything we can to make it as genuine German cuisine as possible."

    The restaurant makes all of its gravies from scratch in-house, as well as the potato dumplings. The veal and pork are also pounded, breaded and fried in-house.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ddxCx_0w8qQUWS00

    Customers order more than 400 pounds of award-winning haddock every Friday at Mark's East Side

    Although known for its German dishes, perhaps what Mark's East Side is most popular for is its fish fry dinners, including all-you-can-eat haddock.

    This year, Mark's East Side won the Golden Fork Awards for Best Fish Fry, Best Seafood and Best Supper Club.

    All-you-can-eat haddock is only available at Mark's on Fridays. Customers start off with a plate of four haddock and then can order more one piece at a time. It comes with house-made coleslaw and tartar sauce.

    Coffen said on a typical Friday the restaurant can go through about 400 to 500 pounds of haddock.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08onCc_0w8qQUWS00

    "Not only is haddock our most popular fish in-house, but we also offer drive-up service on Fridays as well and it's the most requested for that as well," Coffen said.

    A typical Friday starts off with Coffen and staff preparing the haddock for the day.

    "We spend the morning cutting the haddock and other fish," Coffen said. "When the fish is ordered, only then is it breaded, battered and then fried."

    The batter is a standard water mixture instead of a typical beer batter which Coffen said makes the fish lighter, airier and crunchier.

    Alongside haddock, Mark's also serves fried walleye, perch, shrimp, scallops, mahi mahi, lobster and crab cakes. Coffen said the perch and haddock are the most ordered fish at the restaurant.

    Fish fry dinners are available at Mark's any time.

    More information about Mark's East Side can be found at markseastside.com

    Want to highlight your favorite restaurant in the Fox Valley? Reach Jelissa Burns at 920-453-5107 or jburns1@gannett.com. Follow her on X (Twitter) at @burns_jelissa or on Instagram at burns_jelissa.

    This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Best Bites | This Appleton restaurant's award-winning fish dinners make it a go-to on Fridays

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    Fond du Lac-area Senate candidate convicted in 2005 of writing bad checks
    The Badger Project2 days ago
    This Unfussy Diner Has Been Whipping Up The Best Homemade Pies In Wisconsin Since 1954
    familydestinationsguide.com3 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz20 days ago
    The Fish Fry At This Wisconsin Restaurant Is So Good, You’ll Wish You Lived Next Door
    familydestinationsguide.com2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    The Best Omelet In The Country Is Hiding At This Tiny Cafe In Wisconsin
    familydestinationsguide.com2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza7 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz23 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz23 hours ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard3 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA13 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern13 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy