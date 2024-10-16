Best Bites | This Appleton restaurant's award-winning fish dinners make it a go-to on Fridays

APPLETON - The German cuisine and fish fry dinners Mark's East Side has been serving for more than 50 years have earned it countless awards, media attention and raving reviews from diners.

"Everything is fabulous, but my favorite has to be the perch with German potato salad," said Appleton Post-Crescent reader, Becky Blahnik in a survey . "As I'm a gluten-free person, they will make the perch gluten free, the haddock is also wonderful."

Blahnik was among one of the first Post-Crescent readers to respond to a request for readers' Best Bites in the Appleton and Green Bay areas. Every two weeks, we'll highlight another eatery or dish readers say is worthy of praise. To submit your best bites, contact us at the information listed below.

Kitchen manager, Chad Coffen, said one of the best parts about Mark's East Side is that it has a little bit of everything for everyone.

"The quality is there with our fish fry, to the German cuisine, to the in-house hand-cut steaks," Coffen said. "All of the requests we get, we are able to meet them without concern."

The restaurant is celiac-friendly and can cater to most customers' dietary needs when necessary.

This combined with the familiarity of the longstanding restaurant and its excellent customer service are some of the reasons Coffen believes customers choose Mark's East Side time and time again.

Of course, the most important part of a restaurant is the food it serves, so what about Mark's East Side stands out to its customers and our readers, some who mentioned it as their go-to restaurant in the area?

Mark's East Side's German dishes stem from traditional recipes dating back to its original owners

At Mark's East Side, 1405 E. Wisconsin Ave., customers can find German dishes like Bavarian Scotch eggs, sauerkraut balls, pork hocks, stroganoff and a variety of sausages and schnitzels.

Coffen said the recipes used for the German dishes go way back to 1967 when former owners Bill and Jan Dougherty purchased it, changing the name from Normandie to Chef Bills.

In 1982, the Dougherty's son Mark took over management and business operations. Five years later, he remodeled the inside of the building and changed the name to Mark's East Side.

"Mark continued to excel with the German cuisine," Coffen said. "We do things like a traditional schnitzel gravy, which is a bacon and onion gravy, and then turn around and do our Black Forest gravy, which is something we came up with in-house."

Although the restaurant changed ownership in 2021, to current owner Alex Shea, the family recipes and dishes have remained the same.

"They've been passed down from owner to owner and we've continued to improve on and perfect that craft," Coffen said. "We're really just trying to be as traditional as possible, making sure that we're doing everything we can to make it as genuine German cuisine as possible."

The restaurant makes all of its gravies from scratch in-house, as well as the potato dumplings. The veal and pork are also pounded, breaded and fried in-house.

Customers order more than 400 pounds of award-winning haddock every Friday at Mark's East Side

Although known for its German dishes, perhaps what Mark's East Side is most popular for is its fish fry dinners, including all-you-can-eat haddock.

This year, Mark's East Side won the Golden Fork Awards for Best Fish Fry, Best Seafood and Best Supper Club.

All-you-can-eat haddock is only available at Mark's on Fridays. Customers start off with a plate of four haddock and then can order more one piece at a time. It comes with house-made coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Coffen said on a typical Friday the restaurant can go through about 400 to 500 pounds of haddock.

"Not only is haddock our most popular fish in-house, but we also offer drive-up service on Fridays as well and it's the most requested for that as well," Coffen said.

A typical Friday starts off with Coffen and staff preparing the haddock for the day.

"We spend the morning cutting the haddock and other fish," Coffen said. "When the fish is ordered, only then is it breaded, battered and then fried."

The batter is a standard water mixture instead of a typical beer batter which Coffen said makes the fish lighter, airier and crunchier.

Alongside haddock, Mark's also serves fried walleye, perch, shrimp, scallops, mahi mahi, lobster and crab cakes. Coffen said the perch and haddock are the most ordered fish at the restaurant.

Fish fry dinners are available at Mark's any time.

More information about Mark's East Side can be found at markseastside.com

