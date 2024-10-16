Appleton library will close its temporary site Nov. 26 to prepare for move to new building

APPLETON — The Appleton Public Library will close its temporary location at 3000 E. College Ave. on Nov. 26 in preparation for the move to the newly renovated and expanded library at 225 N. Oneida St.

The temporary library's last open day will be Nov. 25.

"The library's lease at 3000 E. College Ave. expires at the end of the year, and this will allow for the relocation of physical materials, the library network and systems prior to the end of our lease," Library Director Colleen Rortvedt said in a memorandum to the library's Board of Trustees.

Rortvedt said the new $40.4 million library will open in early 2025, but the exact date hasn't been determined.

"We want to be closed for as little amount of time as possible," Rortvedt said, "but we also have to just face the reality of the situation."

During the closure, the library will continue to staff its information line during standard business hours and will continue to respond to library phone calls and emails.

The Post-Crescent reported last month that although the new library's geothermal system cost more than was anticipated , the overall library project was tracking within budget and on schedule.

The money for the library project is coming from three sources: Appleton property taxes ($26.4 million), fundraising by the nonprofit organization Friends of Appleton Public Library ($12 million) and the American Rescue Plan Act ($2 million).

Tina Krueger, library communications coordinator, said the Friends group has raised $11.7 million of its $12 million goal.

The fundraising total includes a $274,000 grant awarded by the Wisconsin State Building Commission.

"We are grateful to the SBC for this grant," Rortvedt said. "We have made incredible progress on our capital campaign thanks to the generosity of our community and support from critical grants like these. We invite everyone to help us complete the final phase of our campaign."

