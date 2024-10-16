Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Post-Crescent

    Appleton library will close its temporary site Nov. 26 to prepare for move to new building

    By Duke Behnke, Appleton Post-Crescent,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zXwED_0w8qQJ3h00

    APPLETON — The Appleton Public Library will close its temporary location at 3000 E. College Ave. on Nov. 26 in preparation for the move to the newly renovated and expanded library at 225 N. Oneida St.

    The temporary library's last open day will be Nov. 25.

    "The library's lease at 3000 E. College Ave. expires at the end of the year, and this will allow for the relocation of physical materials, the library network and systems prior to the end of our lease," Library Director Colleen Rortvedt said in a memorandum to the library's Board of Trustees.

    Rortvedt said the new $40.4 million library will open in early 2025, but the exact date hasn't been determined.

    "We want to be closed for as little amount of time as possible," Rortvedt said, "but we also have to just face the reality of the situation."

    During the closure, the library will continue to staff its information line during standard business hours and will continue to respond to library phone calls and emails.

    Related: Appleton moves to draw a two-block smoke-free zone around library, Valley Transit Center

    The Post-Crescent reported last month that although the new library's geothermal system cost more than was anticipated , the overall library project was tracking within budget and on schedule.

    The money for the library project is coming from three sources: Appleton property taxes ($26.4 million), fundraising by the nonprofit organization Friends of Appleton Public Library ($12 million) and the American Rescue Plan Act ($2 million).

    Tina Krueger, library communications coordinator, said the Friends group has raised $11.7 million of its $12 million goal.

    The fundraising total includes a $274,000 grant awarded by the Wisconsin State Building Commission.

    "We are grateful to the SBC for this grant," Rortvedt said. "We have made incredible progress on our capital campaign thanks to the generosity of our community and support from critical grants like these. We invite everyone to help us complete the final phase of our campaign."

    Contact Duke Behnke at 920-993-7176 or dbehnke@gannett.com . Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, at @DukeBehnke .

    This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Appleton library will close its temporary site Nov. 26 to prepare for move to new building

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen8 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza25 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz22 hours ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz24 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile13 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz5 days ago
    People want to live in rural Kansas. They just need houses.
    The KLC Journal17 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz4 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney21 hours ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson9 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy