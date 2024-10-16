Open in App
    • The Post-Crescent

    This Appleton pizzeria will go take-out and delivery only as its dining room is remodeled | The Buzz

    By Jelissa Burns, Appleton Post-Crescent,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aGalS_0w8qNdC600

    APPLETON - Starting next month in-person dining at Stuc's Pizza will be restricted as the dining room undergoes a "face lift."

    Owner Erik Anderson said the project will start on Nov. 4 and won't involve any structural changes to the building.

    "The shape and layout isn't going to change," Anderson said. "It isn't an over-the-top remodel, but it will definitely bring a fresh new look and comfort to our existing dining area."

    Updates to the restaurant, 110 N. Douglas St., will include the addition of six and eight person booths, fresh paint on the walls, new ceilings, updated mood lighting, a new countertop on the front counter and updates to the bathrooms.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3waWEC_0w8qNdC600

    "One big complaint we've had over the years was the loudness in the dining room, it's a big open space and it echoes," Anderson said. "Adding the booths is going to reduce the sound level quite a bit."

    Anderson said the mural in the dining room will not be covered during the remodel.

    The project is expected to be complete by Nov. 22, with the dining room re-opening the next day. Meanwhile, customers can still enjoy Stuc's Pizza through delivery or take out.

    "This is something I've been working towards for the last 18 years," Anderson said. "When I first took over the business, I had a long-term plan and this is kind of the final stages of the plan."

    More information on Stuc's Pizza can be found on its Facebook page or at stucs.net .

    Reach Jelissa Burns at 920-453-5107 or jburns1@gannett.com. Follow her on X (Twitter) at @burns_jelissa or on Instagram at burns_jelissa.

    This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: This Appleton pizzeria will go take-out and delivery only as its dining room is remodeled | The Buzz

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Kraig Ziegler
    1d ago
    Good pizza and calzones though
    View all comments
