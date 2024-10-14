Father and son identified as men found dead inside Winnebago County home Sunday evening

(This story was updated to add new information.)

POYGAN – Two men were found dead Sunday evening at a home in the town of Poygan, authorities say.

According to Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 7000 block of Quigley Road around 5:36 p.m. Oct. 13 for a report two men were found dead.

The men were a father and son who lived in the home together, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities identified them as Richard Davis, 65, and Alexander Davis, 26.

In a statement, the sheriff's office said the deaths are considered an isolated incident, with "no ongoing threat to the public."

The investigation is ongoing. The sheriff's office said no additional information would be immediately released.

