Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Post-Crescent

    Wydeven column: Apple Watch can improve health in many ways including detecting AFib

    By Reg Wydeven,

    2 days ago

    A few years ago, one of my good friends at work received an Apple Watch as a birthday gift from her kids. She loved it, as it allowed her to see texts, check the weather forecast, and even make phone calls. After a couple of days of wearing it, however, her watch informed her that she may be suffering from atrial fibrillation.

    At first, she dismissed it as a fluke, but after her kids convinced her to see a doctor, her watch was right – she was diagnosed with AFib. The Apple Watch was actually the first smartwatch to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for detecting AFib.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08BaXW_0vwGSEbS00

    The watch uses a technique called photoplethysmography (PPG) to plot the time between heartbeats. Using its algorithm, it can then identify an irregular pulse and AFib. In addition, the watch helps monitor the frequency of AFib in people with the condition and can share that data with health care providers.

    As amazing as that is, last month the FDA also approved the Apple Watch to detect sleep apnea.

    I’ve mentioned in previous articles that I suffer (or more accurately, my wife suffers) from my sleep apnea. I would snore loudly and continuously – until I would stop breathing entirely for long stretches. Because of this, my wife strongly encouraged me to see my doctor. After being diagnosed with sleep apnea, I was fitted with a continuous positive air pressure, or CPAP, machine. It works great, and now everyone sleeps better.

    I’m grateful my wife forced me to see my doctor because left unchecked, sleep apnea can increase the risk of heart disease, stroke, AFib, high blood pressure and even dementia. According to the American Heart Association, an estimated 1 billion people worldwide suffer from the condition, most of whom are undiagnosed.

    A big reason many sufferers are undiagnosed is because they don’t have a caring spouse to notice the symptoms. That’s why the Apple Watch may again be a life saver. According to the FDA’s approval notice, the watch’s sleep apnea function, dubbed Breathing Disturbances, is not a diagnostic tool, but rather an over-the-counter device designed to assess watch-wearers’ risk of sleep apnea. Apple says it is a metric that acts as an “intelligent guardian for users’ health.”

    The watch has an accelerometer, which is a device that measures vibrations. According to Apple, it detects “small movements at the wrist associated with interruptions to normal respiratory patterns” during sleep. Every 30 days, Apple Watch analyzes Breathing Disturbance data and alerts those users with a consistent pattern of sleep interruptions to visit a physician for possible diagnosis of sleep apnea.

    Not only is the Apple Watch an amazing device to improve wearers’ health, but Apple’s AirPods have gotten in on the health game, too. The AirPods Pro 2 received FDA approval as over-the-counter hearing aids for users with mild to moderate hearing loss. Again, the tech-health development of over-the-counter hearing aids will have a huge impact, as approximately 30 million Americans suffer from mild to moderate hearing loss.

    My mom actually first told me that she heard about headphones that worked with your cell phone to double as over-the-counter hearing aids. When she said she might want a pair of the headphones, I asked her, “what kind is it?” She replied, “About 6:30.”

    Reg Wydeven is a partner with the Appleton-based law firm of McCarty Law LLP. He can be reached at pcbusiness@postcrescent.com.

    This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Wydeven column: Apple Watch can improve health in many ways including detecting AFib

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News21 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson3 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena2 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady20 hours ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute5 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post12 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post4 days ago
    Very Popular Breakfast Restaurant in Naperville is it worth the wait and price
    Chicago Food King13 days ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch5 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minutelast hour
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio23 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune18 days ago
    Undercover Sting Operation Cracks Down on Unlicensed Movers
    Morristown Minute12 days ago
    Robert Redford, Jane Goodall join cat fight over Colorado Initiative 91
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA9 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post21 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute4 days ago
    Group files with Supreme Court to challenge CA's authority over national vehicle emission standards
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Big Lots files bankruptcy amid closing 74 stores in California
    The HD Post28 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King10 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama20 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker5 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy