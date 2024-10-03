Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Post-Crescent

    Wrightstown takes on Freedom in our Cellcom high school football livestream

    By Brett Christopherson, Ricardo Arguello and Jim Rosandick, Appleton Post-Crescent,

    2 days ago

    Undefeated rivals Wrightstown and Freedom clashed in a North Eastern Conference Week 7 showdown with league championship implications.

    Watch as USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s Brett Christopherson, Ricardo Arguello and Jim Rosandick brought you the high school football coverage from Wrightstown High School.

    The Tigers are ranked No. 1 in Division 5 , and the Irish are ranked No. 7 in Division 4 .

    More: Play of the game - Stunning TD pass rallies Freedom to key win

    More: Watch past Varsity Game of the Week livestreams

    More: Find complete coverage of the 2024 high school football season

    This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Wrightstown takes on Freedom in our Cellcom high school football livestream

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama17 days ago
    Anthrax kills Wyoming moose, more than 50 cattle, for first time in decades
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Gov. Gordon commits to protecting Dayton area as Elk Fire swells to 50,000 acres
    WyoFile1 day ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA10 days ago
    University of Wyoming competed against transgender athlete in 2022 without controversy, records show
    WyoFile2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy