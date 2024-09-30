Appleton native Trent Whitcomb has big goals after taking over Lawrence University baseball program

APPLETON – It has been an exciting couple of months for Trent Whitcomb, to say the least.

A couple of months ago, he and his fiancée, Megan, welcomed twin daughters to join their 2-year-old son.

And just last week, the former Appleton North baseball standout was promoted to interim head coach of his hometown college team, the Lawrence Vikings .

Whitcomb, who has been with the Lawrence program since 2018, takes over for Chris Krepline, who moved on to the NCAA Division I program at the University of Cincinnati as director of player development.

“It has been very exciting. I’m very blessed,” Whitcomb said. “I’m loving every second of it and just eager to see what the future holds.”

The 31-year-old Whitcomb was the top assistant for a Lawrence program that is 72-46 over the past three seasons and won Midwest Conference championships in 2022 and 2024. The Vikings won the 2022 Midwest Conference tournament and played in the NCAA Division III Tournament for the first time since 1979.

Whitcomb played two seasons at Eastern Illinois University before transferring to UW-Oshkosh, where he was a three-year starter in the outfield and compiled a .336 career batting average.

He talked to the Post-Crescent this week about his new role at Lawrence, what kind of coach he wants to be, and his future in baseball.

When did you know that coaching baseball was something you wanted to get into?

“It was probably right after college. I knew that I wanted to continue staying with the game of baseball, either playing or coaching. And then I was able to get the opportunity here at Lawrence back in 2018 and work with the hitters, outfielders and third base coach. It’s been great. Baseball’s been my life, so any way I can give back to the game and have other young players grow their game as well, is what I want to do.”

Lawrence has had a nice resurgence in recent years under Coach Krepline. What has helped drive that resurgence?

“Definitely the recruiting, the players we have. And then just the culture that we have established here as a team, too. Everybody buys in to what we’re doing here. The more people that buy in, the better the culture and the better the results.”

How much was recruiting part your duties in previous years?

“Krep did a lot of the recruiting. Whenever he needed help, I stepped up and would still reach out to some guys, especially if there was an outfielder he wanted me to reach out to and say, ‘Hey, how about this guy? Can we get him?’ I’d look at his swing and his credentials and say, ‘Yeah, that’s a guy we should go after.’ And then I’d reach out to them.”

How much will recruiting the Fox Valley be a priority or is it still wanting the best kids and the best fits?

“We’re definitely going to want the best players in general, no matter where they’re from. I would like to get more from the Fox Valley or just Wisconsin in general. There’s a lot of talent here that goes untapped or they end up even going out of state. Having those Wisconsin players here, being close to home, that allows the families to come watch them play, too. I know sometimes with our team we’ve got players from California, Florida, Arizona, and it’s hard for the families to get here. I think it’s big for the players to have their families watch, and also for the families to see their sons play. If I can keep recruiting from the area, I think that will be good for the program.”

Your current title is interim head coach. Are you looking at this as an audition to be the permanent coach or do you feel like it’s kind of already your job?

“I feel like I’m definitely more just taking over this position. Everything is already set up for success. The hitters we have, I’ve been working with them for the past couple years. The hitters that came in, I’m already working with them. A lot of the current players are excited that I will stay on and take over, too. The culture doesn’t change. The mindset doesn’t change. We’re still here to be the best championship team and keep Lawrence on the map for years to come.”

What kind of head coach or manager do you want to be?

“Definitely a player coach. I want them to be able to come to me about anything. Sometimes there’s coaches I’ve had where they don’t really make themselves available. It’s like their way or the highway. I want to be able to make sure that I can stay an open mindset to everything. Players can come to me about anything. And then with that, you have those relationships. You set a certain standard that you want the players to be. Within those relationships, the players understand what I want from them and that’s how we create a culture. Just having those relationships and making sure that our players are meeting the standards of what we want so we can continue to have this culture that we want here.”

Did Coach Krepline going to Cincinnati surprise you?

“It was a surprise. It was definitely a surprise. … He let me know ahead of time as soon as he found out. But it definitely came as a slight shock. He is meant for big things and he’s always wanted to get to the next level, so I’m really happy for him. It was years in the making. It was a good change for him and a good opportunity to climb the ladder.”

You lost some talented kids with Parker Knoll going to Minnesota and Quinn Berglin going to Rutgers. What does it say about Division III baseball having players like that able to transfer to the Division I level?

“It’s amazing to see. I don’t think a lot of people understand how much talent is at the D-III level, especially as guys like we have here develop over the years. They’re some of the best players in the country, even with Parker playing in the Northwoods League and being a standout there. Same as Quinn when he was pitching there the year prior. It’s who knows you and who can you get your eyes in front of early on, but sometimes you can’t do that or maybe you’re not developed yet. But players nowadays, it’s a small line from D-III to D-I. It’s not much different a player, it’s just who scouted you and where you live sometimes. I truly believe that Wisconsin players, if they were playing in a warmer state more south, they’re getting the same looks and the same D-I opportunities as some of those guys out there.”

What goals do you have and where do you see yourself coaching in the future?

“I haven’t really thought about it too much. I have my family here. I definitely see myself continuing to be the head coach here of Lawrence baseball for the foreseeable future. My goals are to keep winning championships. Then after that we’ve got to win regionals and then keep moving up. The goal is to continue to make this team a championship team year in and year out, and then career-wise maybe someday down the road if there’s an opportunity that comes up for D-I level or something, that would be something to think about. But right now, I’m just really focusing on Lawrence and making sure that we can continue having the culture and the success we’ve had.”

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Appleton native Trent Whitcomb has big goals after taking over Lawrence University baseball program