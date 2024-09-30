Open in App
    The Post-Crescent

    Spectrum expands high-speed internet service to rural Outagamie County communities

    By Zhen Wang, Appleton Post-Crescent,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sOJzQ_0vobPh2300

    Spectrum has expanded its high-speed internet services to rural towns in Outagamie County, aiming to boost broadband access in underserved communities. The company formally launched service Wednesday, as part of a broader investment across Wisconsin.

    The majority of work is completed,” said Mike Hogan, spokesperson for Charter Communications, owner of the Spectrum brand. Once finished, more than 3,000 homes and small businesses in Freedom, Center, Oneida, Osborn and other municipalities of Outagamie County will have access to high-speed internet services.

    The digital divide between rural and urban America became centered in discussions during the COVID-19 pandemic, as children in rural school districts across northeast Wisconsin struggled with unreliable internet access.  A 2021 Pew Research Center survey found that rural Americans have narrowed some digital gaps, but digital divides remain, with 72% of rural Americans having broadband internet at home, compared to 77% in urban areas and 79% in suburban areas.

    The expansion is expected to help close this gap. In 2020, the Federal Communications Commission, the national regulator of broadband access, awarded Charter Communications $168 million to expand broadband access in rural Wisconsin. The company has also invested $500 million, with an additional $21 million in state funds, to bring high-speed internet to 143,000 new homes and businesses statewide, Hogan said.

    Hogan told The Post-Crescent that Spectrum previously focused on servicing customers in larger metropolitan areas, including Appleton, but this expansion seeks to fill broadband gaps in the rural communities of Outagamie County.

    Gary Timm, town of Center’s chairperson, said his grandchildren were unable to keep up with their schoolwork during the pandemic due to a lack of reliable internet at home. While he welcomed the service expansion, he wished it had been available earlier.

    Timm, who has installed the Spectrum internet since last October 2023, said he has been impressed by the faster speeds compared to the satellite internet he used previously. He also said he spends less, with his bills dropping from nearly $90 to $50 per month.

    “It’s really phenomenal,” he said. “I think it’s gonna benefit a lot of people.”

    The Federal Communications Commission has adopted a new benchmark for high-speed fixed broadband to download speeds of 100 Mbps, four times faster than the 25 Mbps set by the regulator in 2015. High-speed internet is essential for activities such as remote work, video conferencing, and online learning.

    Spectrum provides speed tiers ranging from 400 Mbps up to 1Gbps download speeds, according to a new release shared with The Post-Crescent.

    This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Spectrum expands high-speed internet service to rural Outagamie County communities

