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Death Notices, Services
By Mary Meaux,11 days ago
WANDA LOTT
Wanda Lott, 92, of Nederland passed away November 5, 2026. Service arrangements are with Melancon~Levingston Funeral Home in Nederland.
BERTIE ELIZABETH SEITZ
Bertie Elizabeth Seitz, 95, of Bridge City passed away on November 7, 2026. Service arrangements are with Melancon~Levingston Funeral Home in Port Neches.
ROBERT “BOBBY” JOSEPH HUARD
Robert “Bobby” Joseph Huard, 80, of Groves passed away November 4, 2026. Clayton Thompson Funeral Home.
LEONA MARIE BRITTAIN
Leona Marie Brittain, 95, of Port Neches passed away October 28, 2026. Service arrangements are with Melancon~Levingston Funeral Home in Port Neches.
JANISE DRODDY LEBOUEF
Janise Droddy LeBouef, 69, of Bridge City passed away November 3, 2026. Service arrangements are with Melancon~Levingston Funeral Home in Groves.
ROSEMARY ROY
Rosemary Roy, 94, of Port Arthur passed away August 31, 2026. Service arrangements are with Melancon~Levingston Funeral Home in Nederland.
GENE PROVOST
Gene Provost, 85, of Groves passed away October 18, 2026. Service arrangements are with Melancon~Levingston Funeral Home in Nederland.
RANDY BROWN
Randy Brown, 71, of Beaumont passed away October 26, 2026. Service arrangements are with Melancon~Levingston Funeral Home in Nederland.
JACKSON PORTER
Jackson Porter, 96, of Nederland passed away October 22, 2026. Service arrangements are with Melancon~Levingston Funeral Home in Nederland.
KRISTOPHER HOFFPAUIR
Kristopher Hoffpauir, 47, of Port Neches passed away October 27, 2026. Service arrangements are with Melancon~Levingston Funeral Home in Nederland.
JOHN PAUL DIXON
John Paul Dixon, 61, of Hamshire, TX: passed Nov. 07, 2026. Proctor’s Mortuary – Beaumont.
ALMA LANE
Alma Lane, 74 of Beaumont, TX: passed Nov. 04, 2026. Proctor’s Mortuary – Beaumont.
JADAVIS LEWIS
Jadavis Lewis, 5 of Beaumont, TX: passed Nov. 06, 2026. Proctor’s Mortuary – Beaumont.
MAE JONES
Mae Jones, 74, of Dayton, TX; passed Nov. 03, 2026. Proctor’s Mortuary- Liberty.
JOSEPH WAYNE MCCOWN
Joseph Wayne McCown, 70, of Port Arthur, TX: passed Nov. 02, 2026. Services are pending.
BABY GIRL SALMERON
Baby Girl Salmeron passed Nov. 02, 2026. Services are pending.
JANIE MARSHALL
Janie Marshall, 80, of Beaumont passed away November 5, 2026. Melancon~ Levingston Funeral Home in Nederland.
BERTIE C. SEITZ
Bertie C. Seitz, 95, of Bridge City passed away Saturday, November 7, 2026. Arrangements are pending with Melancon Levingston Port Neches.