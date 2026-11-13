WANDA LOTT

Wanda Lott, 92, of Nederland passed away November 5, 2026. Service arrangements are with Melancon~Levingston Funeral Home in Nederland.

BERTIE ELIZABETH SEITZ

Bertie Elizabeth Seitz, 95, of Bridge City passed away on November 7, 2026. Service arrangements are with Melancon~Levingston Funeral Home in Port Neches.

ROBERT “BOBBY” JOSEPH HUARD

Robert “Bobby” Joseph Huard, 80, of Groves passed away November 4, 2026. Clayton Thompson Funeral Home.

LEONA MARIE BRITTAIN

Leona Marie Brittain, 95, of Port Neches passed away October 28, 2026. Service arrangements are with Melancon~Levingston Funeral Home in Port Neches.

JANISE DRODDY LEBOUEF

Janise Droddy LeBouef, 69, of Bridge City passed away November 3, 2026. Service arrangements are with Melancon~Levingston Funeral Home in Groves.

ROSEMARY ROY

Rosemary Roy, 94, of Port Arthur passed away August 31, 2026. Service arrangements are with Melancon~Levingston Funeral Home in Nederland.

GENE PROVOST

Gene Provost, 85, of Groves passed away October 18, 2026. Service arrangements are with Melancon~Levingston Funeral Home in Nederland.

RANDY BROWN

Randy Brown, 71, of Beaumont passed away October 26, 2026. Service arrangements are with Melancon~Levingston Funeral Home in Nederland.

JACKSON PORTER

Jackson Porter, 96, of Nederland passed away October 22, 2026. Service arrangements are with Melancon~Levingston Funeral Home in Nederland.

KRISTOPHER HOFFPAUIR

Kristopher Hoffpauir, 47, of Port Neches passed away October 27, 2026. Service arrangements are with Melancon~Levingston Funeral Home in Nederland.

JOHN PAUL DIXON

John Paul Dixon, 61, of Hamshire, TX: passed Nov. 07, 2026. Proctor’s Mortuary – Beaumont.

ALMA LANE

Alma Lane, 74 of Beaumont, TX: passed Nov. 04, 2026. Proctor’s Mortuary – Beaumont.

JADAVIS LEWIS

Jadavis Lewis, 5 of Beaumont, TX: passed Nov. 06, 2026. Proctor’s Mortuary – Beaumont.

MAE JONES

Mae Jones, 74, of Dayton, TX; passed Nov. 03, 2026. Proctor’s Mortuary- Liberty.

JOSEPH WAYNE MCCOWN

Joseph Wayne McCown, 70, of Port Arthur, TX: passed Nov. 02, 2026. Services are pending.

BABY GIRL SALMERON

Baby Girl Salmeron passed Nov. 02, 2026. Services are pending.

JANIE MARSHALL

Janie Marshall, 80, of Beaumont passed away November 5, 2026. Melancon~ Levingston Funeral Home in Nederland.

BERTIE C. SEITZ

Bertie C. Seitz, 95, of Bridge City passed away Saturday, November 7, 2026. Arrangements are pending with Melancon Levingston Port Neches.