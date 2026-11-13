Leona Marie Brittain Feb. 19, 1931 – Oct. 28, 2026.

Leona left this earth like she lived it – in beauty, peace and grace. Born in Opelousas, Louisiana, Leona grew up in Port Neches, graduated from high school in 1948 and married the love of her life, Dan Brittain from Center. They had a home and two children in the Groves then built a home on Merriman Street in Port Neches in 1962.

When friends stopped by, there was usually a cake coming out of the oven. She also made great apricot fried pies. Back in the day, her favorite take-out was a hamburger and vanilla malt from Shep’s Dairy Mart. A long-time member of First Baptist Church Port Neches, Leona was a Sunday school teacher, then office volunteer and potato salad maker. She loved tending her flower beds and talked bushes back to health when needed. Leona and Dan enjoyed going to their children’s school programs and activities.

During Dan’s tenure on the board of PNISD, “Mr. and Mrs. B” did the same for high school students. She was a forever faithful PN-G fan, purple was her favorite color, bling was her style and she hardly ever passed on dessert. Her parents were Eddie and Louise Boudreaux, who showered their children with love and lessons to live by. They preceded Leona in death, along with her beloved husband Dan and son David Dan Brittain; sisters Helen Leleux, Rose Mary Bartlett, Gloria Fischer, Gladys Domingue; and brother Edward Boudreaux.

Leona is survived and missed by daughter Mona Brittain and son-in-law Donavon Salter; brother William “Bill” Boudreaux and sister-in-law Jean; and brother Dudley Boudreaux; nieces and nephews, friends and her best friend Nellie Dill.

She lived her last years at Calder Woods in Beaumont. Leona was, and her family is, thankful for everyone’s kindness and care. Those wishing to donate, please do for your favorite cause in Leona’s honor. Her favorites: The Museum of the Gulf Coast in Port Arthur and The Giving Field, an organic garden in Beaumont that helps feed the hungry in Southeast Texas. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, Dec.12, from 1-4 p.m. at the Museum of the Gulf Coast.