Norma Jean Clark Goffney

On the morning of September 13, 2024, Norma Jean Clark Jackson Goffney, who was also known as Moosie, was at home when she transitioned from earth to glory to be with her Heavenly Father. Norma was employed by St. Mary’s Hospital for over 35 years where she seriously ministered to patients, doctors, and many friends and family.

Norma Jean was born November 16, 1952, in Port Arthur, TX. She was one of six children born to the union of Anthony Clark, Sr. and Esther Clark, who both preceded her in death. Survivors include her devoted husband Robert Goffney, cherished daughter Cindy Hampton, and her loving siblings and friends.

She is a member of Ruach Ministries International where Yoshi Alexander is Pastor. She was a former member of Strong Tower Church, and the Eastern Star Church, especially loving her Discipleship Program. Norma, a woman of God, was truly a loving mother, wife, mentor, counselor, and friend.

Funeral Service arrangements are tentative.

