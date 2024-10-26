Open in App
    All you ever wanted to know about P.E.O.

    By by Joanna Aamodt Publicity chair, P.E.O. Walker Chapter,

    2 days ago

    First, the question most often asked: What is P.E.O.? Simply, it is Philanthropic Educational Organization, and was created to celebrate, inspire, motivate and encourage women to complete their education. Let’s start at the beginning.

    P.E.O. was founded in 1869 through the friendship of seven young women enrolled at Iowa Wesleyan College in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. In that time in our history, fraternities were well known throughout colleges in the United States, and used Greek letters to identify themselves. However, women’s sororities had only just begun.

    At Iowa Wesleyan College, two of the seven best friends were invited to join an existing sorority. If the seven were separated, they would have a different history. It was then that they decided to create their own sorority and named it P.E.O.

    As time passed, and each graduated from college, the bond of friendship among these seven women grew into one of the longest- lasting nonprofit women’s organizations in North Americas. The P.E.O. Sisterhood has brought together more than half a million women in the U.S. and Canada in over 5,600 chapters, to date.

    This is only the beginning. Did you know that P.E.O. owns its own college in Nevada, Mo.? We will tell you all about it, and our local scholarship for a graduating Walker-Hackenack-Akeley senior young woman, and more, in our next column.

