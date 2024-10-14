Bemidji Opera Theater presents ‘The Marriage of Figaro,’ Oct. 18-19

The music of Mozart comes to the stage in October, when Bemidji Opera Theater presents “The Marriage of Figaro” at Bemidji State University.

Opening Oct. 18 for two nights, “The Marriage of Figaro” follows main characters Susanna and Figaro through the trials and tribulations surrounding their marriage. Along the way, they foil Count Almaviva’s efforts to seduce Susanna and teach him a valuable lesson about fidelity - with assistance from the Countess Rosina and an astonishing appearance by Figaro’s mother. “The Marriage of Figaro,” written by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and first performed in 1786, is widely considered one of the greatest operas ever written.

Dr. Cory Renbarger, professor of music at BSU and director of Bemidji Opera Theater, said he chose to bring “The Marriage of Figaro” to the stage for this year’s class of music students for a variety of reasons.

“The Marriage of Figaro is considered a quintessential opera, and it’s absolutely crucial to the operatic repertoire,” he said. “People know this music. I chose this because it’s something our students will want and need to know. I want to give people a chance to see something great and to learn.”

Bemidji Opera Theater will perform the opera in English with a full orchestra. The show has been compressed from its normal run-time, and the setting has been tweaked but will still reflect the overall themes of the opera.

“Instead of Seville, this will look more like a dirty London,” Renbarger said. “It’ll still be in another time period, but a little dirtier, a little darker. It will still be the same relationships - the same aristocracy versus the peasant class, men versus women, those common Mozart themes - but it will be a little more of an industrial, Victorian age. It will still transport you to another time and place.”

Hannah Lewis, a third-year BSU student with a double-major in English and general music, will play the count’s page boy, Cherubino.

“Rehearsals are going really well,” Lewis said. “We have made a ton of progress since Day 1, and it’s all going to flow really seamlessly. Everyone we have on this cast is talented and capable, and a lot of hard work is going on. It’s just fun.”

Hailee Colgrove, a third-year vocal performance major who will be playing Susanna, says the performance has been stretching her vocal skills, and rehearsals have pushed her to focus on stamina and projection.

“With Susanna, I’m on stage practically the entire time so I have to prioritize what I’m singing,” she said. “You have to be able to sing this whole opera without getting completely tired out, so I’ve definitely been learning my capabilities and how to sing over an orchestra, as well. I’ve been learning a lot about myself, vocally.”

Renbarger said the performance showcases the skill of BSU’s vocal students, all of whom are still undergraduates and developing their voices.

“It’s a lot of music, and something they have not been exposed to,” he said. “One of the great things about doing a performance like this is singing a full show - literally one of the best in the entire repertoire. It’s an experience with a full production that students are not going to get at very many places. I continue to see how far we can push our undergrads, and they always own up to the task. It just keeps getting better and better.”

Bella Fontana, a third-year vocal performance major who will play the Countess Rosina, says the show will offer a little something for everyone in the audience.

“If you’re a fan of super-intense love stories, we’ve got that going on. If you’re a fan of jokes, we’ve got that,” she said. “It’s a really great opera and if you haven’t had a chance to see it - especially since we’re doing it in English - you’ll understand everything. It’s a great opportunity for you to look in on ’The Marriage of Figaro’.”

“The Marriage of Figaro” is a double-cast show, meaning that both nights of the show will feature a unique cast.

Tickets are available through the Hometown Fan app, available on the Apple App Store and on Google Play. Tickets may also be purchased directly on campus from Tammy Erickson in Room 102 of BSU’s Bangsberg Fine Arts Complex between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by calling (218) 755-2934. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors and K-12 students. BSU and Northwest Technical College students are admitted free with a valid student ID.

Visit bemidjistate.edu/academics/music to learn more.