CLC named ‘2024 Great College to Work For’

BRAINERD — For the sixth consecutive year, Central Lakes College was named one of the best colleges in the nation to work for, according to the Great Colleges to Work For Program.

The results, released in a special insert of The Chronicle of Higher Education, are based on a survey of 216 colleges and universities. In all, 75 of those institutions achieved “Great College to Work For” recognition for specific best practices and policies. Results are reported for small, medium, and large institutions, with CLC included among the medium colleges, with 3,000 to 9,999 students.

Central Lakes College won honors in three categories: Compensation and Benefits, Confidence in Senior Leadership, and Shared Governance.

“Central Lakes College is a great place to work because we are all about people — our employees, our students, and our communities,” said Dr. Hara Charlier, President of Central Lakes College. “We nurture a culture of caring in everything we do — from daily interactions to planning strategic goals. We value every individual’s voice and contribution to the impactful work we do together.”

The survey results are based on a two-part assessment process: an institution questionnaire that captures employment data and workplace policies from each institution, and a survey administered to faculty, administrators, and professional support staff. The primary factor in deciding whether an institution received recognition was the employee feedback. The Great Colleges to Work For program is one of the largest and most respected workplace recognition programs in the country.

For more information and to view all current and previous recognized institutions, visit the Great Colleges program website at GreatCollegesProgram.com and GreatCollegesList.com