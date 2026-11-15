BARCO — Max Whitley has been finding ways to appeal to shoppers strolling the aisles of the Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair since 1978.

Whitley was among about 40 vendors selling their arts and crafts at this year’s 66th annual Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair, held Oct. 23-25 at the Currituck Cooperative Extension Center in Barco. In past years, the popular artisans’ market was held in Elizabeth City at Knobbs Creek Recreation Center or Museum of the Albemarle.

Whitley owns Easy Street Leather in Greenville. He said while clothing trends have changed over the decades, a good leather belt is still a popular request from his customers.

Customers gathered around his booth to inspect his merchandise by running the smooth leather between their fingers.

“They are looking for something quality built, out of the good old American land,” Whitley said.

Besides belts, Whitley was selling bags and some smaller items.

“I don’t make many bags, but I have crossbody bags. This one is cobbled with brass nails,” he said. “I have leather key rings here. Some have dolphins on them. I could put letters on them.”

John Gorney of Windmill Hill Studios in Milton, Delaware, brought handcrafted jewelry. He and Barbara Rencher-Gorney are retired and make jewelry in their garage-turned-studio.

“It’s sterling silver jewelry, copper jewelry, and we’ve got semiprecious stones mixed in with that jewelry,” John Gorney said. “We make everything by hand. People buy a lot of earrings; they make good gifts.”

Lisa Winslow, treasurer for the fair, was participating for her 39th year.

“We have quilting, lots of jewelry makers, glass and pottery,” she said, of the different vendors. “New this year, nautical-tied jewelry and Christmas ornaments.”

Winslow said the fair is affiliated with the Cooperative Extension, and the new site, with its large auditorium, is a good fit.

“We are glad to be here,” she said. “It’s perfect for the fair.”

The fair is sponsored by the Albemarle Craftsman’s Guild and it’s likely next year’s event will return to the Currituck location.

“We are making plans to be here next year,” Winslow said.