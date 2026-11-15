In Edenton, Ashley Bowman spends her nights mixing up batches of sweets for her Take It EZ Home Bakery.

“I’ve always liked to cook,” Bowman said. “This is what I do for fun.”

Bowman, a pharmacy operations manager at the Walgreens in Edenton, started the home bakery more than a year ago. She named it after the initials of her sons, Eason and Zane.

She does her baking at night, after her family has gone to sleep, filling the house with the aroma of desserts in the oven.

Bowman makes a variety of cinnamon rolls, including cookies and cream, a favorite of one of her sons. She also makes pound cakes, but cake pops are among her most popular items. She can make them in a range of cake flavors and customize them for special occasions, including themed cake pops for children’s birthdays and school-themed ones that have become popular teacher gifts.

Bowman said she was inspired to bake by her grandmother, who died three years ago.

“She would dip everything in chocolate during Christmas,” Bowman said.

She also turns to TikTok for ideas.

“I put a twist on it to make it my own,” she said.

Bowman will sell her baked goods at the Winter Wonderland at Hertford Supply in Hertford on Nov. 28. For the holidays, she plans to offer Hawaiian rolls and dinner rolls for Thanksgiving and cake pop bundles for Christmas.

Bowman said her husband, Cody, has been her biggest supporter.

Orders can be placed by messaging the Take It EZ Home Bakery Facebook page.