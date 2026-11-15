Elizabeth City police arrested two people and issued dozens of traffic citations during a warrant roundup Oct. 30.

Amanda Lynn Darden, 40, of the 800 block of Gliden Road, Belvidere, was charged with driving while license revoked, an Elizabeth City Police Department news release states. She was confined Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.

John Christian Robbins, 53, of the 700 block of Parsonage Street, Elizabeth City, was charged with probation violation. He was confined at ADJ in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond, police said.

The roundup was part of the department’s ongoing “Operation: Taking back our city,” which focuses on addressing crime throughout the town.

The department and N.C. Probation and Parole compiled a list of outstanding warrants in the days before the roundup, and 25 officers from the two agencies took part in the one-day sweep.

Officers also issued 31 citations and nine warning tickets for violations including driving without a license, driving while license revoked, seat belt violations, inspection and registration violations, allowing an unlicensed driver to operate a vehicle, window tint, unsafe movement, failure to carry a license, speeding and running stop signs.

At around 9:30 p.m. Oct. 30, a reporter saw officers conducting a traffic checkpoint in the northbound lane of Water Street near Church Street.

Anyone with information about a possible crime can contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321, Crime Line at 252-335-5555 or the FUSUS Text-a-Tip line at 252-390-8477. Tips can be submitted anonymously.