Over the last 45 years, Albemarle Hopeline has grown from an idea into a permanent institution supporting victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

“We are at a place where we never have to turn anyone away due to lack of space, and this is remarkable,” Executive Director Courtney Cottrell said, “because my staff could tell you, we get about two to three calls a day from Raleigh, from Charlotte … their shelters are full so they have survivors with nowhere to go. So to have built a facility … of this size even in our rural community is really remarkable.”

Cottrell spoke at the nonprofit’s 45th anniversary celebration and fundraiser at Seven Sounds Brewing Co. on Oct. 29. She and Patricia Youngblood, Hopeline’s “Founding Mother,” were the featured speakers.

In 1981, Youngblood and a group of women in Elizabeth City came together to determine whether the area had a domestic violence problem.

“Those women went to Raleigh, came back with information, and began to meet to talk about what we do here, and what we have here,” she recalled. “‘Do we have a problem here? Are we different …’ Of course, nobody is different … so those very courageous women met and met and tried to find money and funds in which there was little offer.”

With what little money they found, Youngblood said, the group set up a helpline. Few people called at first, she said, because a domestic violence helpline was practically unheard of at the time.

“It was [said] if [domestic abuse] was there, it was a certain sector of the community,” Youngblood explained. “It was there with certain kinds of people, but certainly not people in ‘my neighborhood’ … We now know that was all a lie, that was not true, [and] it was everywhere.”

Albemarle Hopeline was officially established in 1983. With no shelter of its own, the group rented rooms at the Traveler’s Inn on North Road Street, Youngblood recalled.

“I remember Bill Sterritt was so kind to us when nobody would be,” she said of the late hotel owner and former Pasquotank County commissioner. “And he would let me come and bring somebody to his hotel in the middle of the night … We were paying something, but it wasn’t a lot, and he was willing to do that.”

The hotel housed women and children for two to three days at a time, Youngblood said. The group later acquired a small apartment through a local church and then moved to a small house on Greenleaf Street.

Many in the community were supportive, but just as many were not.

“We had the house, and it wasn’t enough, and we had to do more,” she said. “About half a dozen prominent women came together, and one day we went to see a very prominent man who lived here in the community, who had a place that we thought would make a wonderful shelter … We sat down in his office …

“We made our case, and we didn’t know if he was going to let us rent the place or not. And he sat in that chair, and he said, ‘Well, I’ll think about it because, after all, the doodoo has to go somewhere.’”

Youngblood said all the women stood up and left. They eventually found a large house on Main Street. Despite objections from residents who didn’t want a shelter in “that kind of neighborhood,” the women fought to open it and succeeded.

Today, Hopeline owns a large building with many beds, office and counseling space, and other resources. The organization serves Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties.

“When I think about courage … I want to say to all of you here: You are also part of that courage,” Youngblood said as she closed her remarks. “I’ll be willing to bet that every single person here, in some way, has supported Hopeline and supported victims of violence and abuse.”

Even after 45 years, Cottrell and leaders of North Carolina’s statewide coalitions say the need for services, and for expanding them, remains.

“Domestic violence service providers are really like first responders for those who experience domestic violence,” North Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence Director Carrianne Fisher said in a video presentation at the event. “So, anytime someone feels like they have nowhere else to turn, [those] service providers are that place … Safety planning, support, assistance with legal proceedings … financial assistance … [These are] all things people need to begin rebuilding their lives after domestic violence.”

According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, it takes victims an average of seven attempts to leave an abusive relationship for good.

“We’re looking at how do we enhance and empower survivors through our services to have gainful employment,” said Monika Johnson Hostler, director of the North Carolina Coalition Against Sexual Violence. “How do we invest in our survivors?”

“There’s always someone else to help, another program we could start,” Cottrell said. “The need is so great … We are still a lot busier than anyone would like to be. We served about 800 clients last year, so we’re taking about two cases every day.”

The event included a silent auction featuring gift baskets, overnight stays, paintings and sculptures, handmade bags from Lavaro Leather Goods, self-care and salon gift certificates, and a sailing camp.

Between ticket sales, the silent auction, sponsorships, raffle tickets and a live auction for a one-week vacation, the event raised more than $10,000, Cottrell said.

“It’s really a standard here that’s been built by the community over the last 45 years,” Cottrell said. “Over the past 10 years we’ve added … a legal assistance program … We also launched the sexual assault team in 2012, which brings together investigators, prosecutors, advocates and medical providers … Perhaps one of our biggest changes over the past decade is the birth of our transitional housing program.”

She closed by reading a note from a client who left the shelter a few weeks ago.

“I can never find enough words to thank Hopeline for everything they’ve done for me and my family,” Cottrell read. “Through the tears, the laughter, and the countless questions, they’ve been there with me every step of the way … The impact they have had on my life is immeasurable, and I will always be grateful for the compassion, encouragement, and empowerment they provided during one of the more difficult times in my life.”

To learn more about Albemarle Hopeline, visit albemarlehopeline.org.