Editor’s note: The following was compiled from information Perquimans Sheriff Shelby White posts monthly at the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.

October

For the month of October, Perquimans County deputies carried out 25 arrests, filed 56 incident reports and served a total of 138 court papers.

The Sheriff’s Office received a total of 1,845 calls for service and all deputies attended attended in-service training and water rescue training.

Deputy Brandyn Snyder completed Contempary Interviewing Dynamics, Basic Death Investigation and Interview and Interrogation training. Deputy Taylor Dickey completed Foundations of Sexual Assault training.

There were 11 days of criminal court sessions in October.

SeptemberFor the month of September, Perquimans County deputies carried out 33 arrests, filed 80 incident reports and served a total of 179 court papers.

The Sheriff’s Office received a total of 1,847 calls for service and all deputies attended attended first-responder training at Landings of the Albemarle.

Investigator Quinton Jordan, Deputy Damon Sizemore and Deputy Matthew Ward completed Contemporary Interviewing Dynamics training.

There were nine days of criminal court sessions in October.