Recently, my favorite musical group posted a photograph of themselves with former North Carolina governor and now senator-elect Roy Cooper on social media. The flak they took for it was unsettling.

Hardly an aggressive political screed, or even much of a partisan statement, it was simply a smiling photograph on a front porch. Yet it attracted scathing complaints about mixing music and politics.

“Just sing,” one commentator demanded. “Just entertain us.”

I pointed out to the incensed gentleman that if we took politics out of country and folk music, we'd probably wipe out three-quarters of the tradition. From Woody Guthrie to Johnny Cash, from Appalachian labor songs to the spirituals of enslaved Americans, music has always given voice to our struggles, convictions and hopes for a better world.

But what troubled me most was that the musicians hadn't even made a political argument. They had simply appeared in a photograph with someone whose politics some of their listeners disliked. Apparently, even smiling together has become controversial.

Which brings me, perhaps unexpectedly, to religion.

This month's elections have produced an interesting development: Five Democratic candidates who are clergy members or seminarians won seats in Congress. They include the Rev. Adam Hamilton, a United Methodist pastor elected to the Senate from Kansas; James Talarico, a Presbyterian seminarian elected to the Senate from Texas; and three pastors elected to the House: Sarah Trone Garriott and Lindsay James of Iowa, and Frederick Haynes III of Texas.

They will join other religious leaders already serving, including Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia, senior pastor of Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Martin Luther King Jr. once preached.

But theological education in Congress is hardly confined to Democrats. A recent compilation of members who attended seminaries or divinity schools identifies nine Democrats and four Republicans in the incoming Congress.

Among the Republicans are Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma and, closer to home, our own Sen. Ted Budd of North Carolina, who earned a graduate degree from Dallas Theological Seminary. Republican Rep. Mark Harris of North Carolina, a former Baptist pastor, also attended seminary. And newly elected Republican Rep. Austin Rogers of Florida studied theology at Duke University.

Not everyone who studies theology becomes a minister, of course. But theological education clearly crosses party lines, even when those educated in it arrive at markedly different political convictions.

For many years, I opposed clergy holding political office. During my years as an Orthodox priest, I took seriously the ancient canonical prohibitions against clergy exercising civil authority. I've since reconsidered that position, although I still appreciate the wisdom behind the prohibition. The Church must never confuse her spiritual vocation with the possession of political power.

But whatever we think about preachers becoming politicians, surely we cannot expect Christians, clergy or laity, to remain silent about the moral questions of our common life. The biblical prophets certainly didn't.

Amos thundered against those who trampled the poor. Isaiah demanded justice for the oppressed and protection for widows and orphans. James condemned wealthy landowners who withheld their workers' wages. And Jesus himself announced good news to the poor, freedom for captives and liberty for the oppressed.

Nor did this prophetic witness end with the apostles.

In the fourth century, Gregory of Nyssa went further than almost anyone in his age, condemning slavery itself, not merely its abuses. How could anyone presume to buy and sell human beings created in God's own image?

Gregory understood that theology was never merely a matter of correct religious opinions. It had consequences for the way human beings treated one another.

And that brings us to a question I wish we would ask more frequently.

I've often heard the challenge, “How can you call yourself a Christian and not be concerned about abortion or homosexuality?”

But why do we so seldom hear another question: “How can you call yourself a Christian, speak publicly about politics and remain unconcerned about social justice?”

Surely Christian witness in public life must embrace more than abortion, sexuality and religious liberty, however seriously we regard those questions. It must be informed by the whole sweep of biblical concern: justice for the oppressed, hospitality to strangers, provision for the poor, protection of the vulnerable and care for those whom society finds easiest to neglect. These are hardly marginal subjects in Scripture.

And the question is not which political party owns the Christian faith. Neither does. The more demanding question is whether Christians are willing to let their faith challenge their own political loyalties.

A faith that never challenges our political convictions may have ceased to shape our politics. Perhaps our politics have begun to shape our faith.

We often hear that religion and politics should be kept separate. But that is neither possible nor, in the sense usually intended, particularly desirable.

Politics concerns how we live together, exercise power, distribute resources, protect the vulnerable and pursue the common good. Religion — Christianity certainly, but other great religious traditions as well — concerns what it means to be human and how we ought to treat one another. How could the two possibly have nothing to say to each other?

Separation of church and state is essential to religious freedom. But separation of church and state does not require separation of conscience from citizenship.

And perhaps this brings us back to those two musicians smiling on a front porch.

I worry that our discomfort with politics has begun to impoverish the very friendships and communities in which we live.

We're frequently advised to avoid political conversations. Don't bring that up at dinner. Don't discuss it at church. Don't spoil a pleasant afternoon with an argument.

But what exactly are we being asked to avoid? If politics concerns the human condition, then avoiding politics altogether means avoiding some of the most important questions human beings can ask.

And I've noticed something else. Quite often, what people mean by “Don't bring politics into this” is “Don't bring politics I disagree with into this.”

Our own convictions seem perfectly natural, scarcely political at all. Someone else's convictions, however, are perceived as an unwelcome intrusion.

Of course, this works both ways. And not every dinner conversation needs to become a congressional hearing. Sometimes we simply want to enjoy one another's company, and there's nothing wrong with that. But surely friendship ought to give us the freedom to speak honestly, disagree respectfully and occasionally discover that we ourselves have something to learn.

A community in which everyone must agree in order to belong is not a community of friendship. It is a community of conformity.

Which brings me to Neville Longbottom.

Near the end of the first Harry Potter novel, the Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore awards Neville 10 points for having the courage to stand up to his friends. It takes courage to confront one's enemies, Dumbledore observes, but another kind of courage to disagree with those closest to us.

And perhaps another kind of courage still to listen when our friends disagree with us.

Neville didn't stop being Harry's friend when he stood up to him. Nor did Harry cease to be Neville's friend.

Perhaps that's something worth remembering the next time a neighbor expresses an unwelcome opinion, a preacher challenges our political assumptions or a couple of musicians smile for a photograph.

Ten points for Neville.

And perhaps a few more for the rest of us, whenever we find the courage to disagree without forgetting how to love.