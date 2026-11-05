New Salvation Army pantry lets families choose own food

The Salvation Army of the Albemarle Region’s new Client Choice Food Pantry is open.

The 25-by-60-foot, climate-controlled pantry was built next to the Salvation Army’s church at 906 Fourth St. in Elizabeth City. The Elizabeth City Chamber of Commerce worked with Salvation Army officials to coordinate a ribbon cutting on Oct. 23.

Roy Daniels, vice chairman of the Salvation Army’s advisory board and chairman of its property committee, called the construction process a labor of love.

“We have a dedicated staff. Toni Sawyer — you can’t highlight her enough — going through the grant application, which is not easy,” Daniels said.

In 2024, the Golden LEAF Foundation awarded the Salvation Army of the Albemarle Region $250,000 to build the facility.

“We awarded the contract to Revelle Builders, and they did a good job. Dealing with the city on permits and inspections, everything went good,” Daniels said. “The community has been very supportive. A majority of the funding came from the Golden LEAF Foundation. The two co-sponsors were the Food Bank of the Albemarle and Sentara Health.

“We have a walk-in refrigerator, walk-in freezer and a generator to protect all the items in those facilities if the power goes out. We’re in great shape.”

Toni Sawyer, public relations coordinator for the Salvation Army, said families who shop at the pantry can choose foods that fit their dietary preferences, health needs and cultural traditions. Because the food isn’t prepackaged, she said, the model reduces waste and gives clients more dignity.

“We received local donations and support from Food Bank of the Albemarle, area churches, individuals and Sentara. P.W. Moore School and Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Early College held food drives, and we picked up those donations. We’re appreciative of all the support,” Sawyer said.

Elizabeth City Mayor Kirk Rivers said it’s good to see local charities working so well to meet residents’ needs. He recalled past storms that disrupted residents’ ability to buy food, when many who needed food quickly turned to pantries for help.

“We are thankful to the Salvation Army for opening another resource, this food pantry, for those who may need it. Sometimes the city can’t do certain things that nonprofits can do, like the Salvation Army can do. That’s where they fill that gap, that need. It’s another great day in our city,” Rivers said.

State Rep. Bill Ward said he was honored to be invited to attend and speak at the ribbon cutting.

“I think it’s wonderful. This has been a long time coming, and they’ve worked very hard, collaborating with the other agencies to get this off the ground. We have a lot of food insecurity in our region, and this is just another resource [for those] that are less fortunate than we are,” Ward said. “I am not a member of this organization but a member of a local church, and we contribute to this pantry.”

The pantry is open to anyone in need from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Staff members give clients a brief information card when they arrive, Sawyer said.