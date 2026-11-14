The Washington Spirit had an interesting week. The difference in weather between last week and today was vast, with high winds and an almost 20-degree difference in temperature, plus the drama of not knowing where they would host the semifinal (thankfully at Audi, but must immediately make way for the football game), made for an epic setting to kick off the first NWSL Championship Semifinal matchup in front of 19,365 fans, the sixth straight playoff sellout.

Spirit head coach Adrián González made a handful of changes to his roster for the day. The usual 4-1-4-1 made way for a more relaxed 4-3-3. This made more room for his speedsters to work the wings. Trinity Rodman (left) and Sofia Cantore (right) had the pace and vision, with Leicy Santos (left) and Mélissa Bethi (right) in supportive roles in the midfield. Leaving Clara Luvanga as the main target in the middle has been impactful, so the gaffer kept her there.

We’re more motivated than ever. Washington Spirit Goalkeeper Sandy MacIver

Utah Royals’ Cloé Lacasse scored the fastest goal in playoff history in the 2nd minute. The Spirit mounted a response six minutes later when Sofia Cantore leveled the match. The two sides exchanged 15 shots throughout the first half, making for an exciting battle to decide the first team to make the NWSL Championship.

The Spirit were gifted the goal they desperately needed in the 57th minute by new signing Clara Luvanga. Luvanga poached a bad back pass to goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn and quickly put it past the keeper to break the deadlock.

“[Has Clara Luvanga been impactful?] A lot,” said coach Adrián González. The second-year head coach who’s heading to his second straight championship final had a lot to say about the mid-season signing. “She’s able to attract a lot of pressure, a lot of players. She’s been helping us assist, score, and I would also consider the work she’s doing defensively. She’s a forward, but you see she’s the first person pressing, covering ground, and forcing a lot of mistakes on the opposing center backs. She’s been great.”

It was cold, physical, and unpredictable, but the Spirit have been playing with a certain fire. It got especially chippy toward the end of the match, but the Spirit were able to maintain their composure, even after Trinity Rodman’s red card. But from her perspective, everything was fine.

“The fans are great. Just when you think they’re loud, they get louder the next week,” Rodman began. “They’re screaming, yelling at the refs; it’s really great.”

The support came team-wide after the match, showing confidence in their game and each other.

“I think we have a lot of solutions and depth to start and finish the game.” -Adrián González

“For Andi to just come back has been great. Having that high-level every week has been great.” -Sandy MacIver

“Unfortunate to concede the goal so early, but so excited to be going back to the championship again!” -Esme Morgan

The Washington Spirit will face the winner of the Gotham-Current match that takes place tomorrow at 3:00 PM/ET. The Spirit are the first NWSL team to reach five championship matches.

-Jon Jones

Photo: Eyoel Fassil

The post The Spirit beat the Royals 2-1 to Head to their Third-Straight Final first appeared on THE PEACH REVIEW®.