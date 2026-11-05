Atlanta Symphony Hall LIVE Adds Exciting Performances to 2027 Lineup

Delta Atlanta Symphony Hall LIVE announced two legendary artists joining the 2027 calendar lineup. On February 2, 2027, GipsyKings featuring Nicolas Reyes will return to the stage at Atlanta Symphony Hall for a night of flamenco guitar and Spanish pop hits. Then, on March 7, 2027, GRAMMY® Award-winner Warren Haynes brings his acclaimed Dreams & Songs Symphonic Experience to Atlanta for an unforgettable evening of rock, blues, and orchestral music. Joined by the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra (ASO), Haynes reimagines songs from across his legendary career, including music from Gov’t Mule, the Allman Brothers Band, The Dead, and his solo catalog. Tickets for these shows go on sale Friday, November 6, at ticketmaster.com. On-sale times for each show can be found below. For further information on these programs and more, visit aso.org/live.

Nicolas Reyes has been the leader and co-founder of the Gipsy Kings for well over 30 years. In the past three decades, they have dominated the World Music charts and sold more than 14 million albums worldwide. Their platinum compilation, The Best of the Gipsy Kings, was charting for over a year upon its release, and their ninth studio album, Savor Flamenco, was awarded the GRAMMY® for Best World Music Album in 2013.

This iconic legacy began when Nicolas’ father, Jose Reyes, formed a celebrated flamenco duo with Manitas de Plata (which boasted fans as famed as Miles Davis and Pablo Picasso). When the pair parted ways, the elder Reyes became even more popular upon starting his own band, backed by his son, called Los Reyes. In later years, Nicolas headed out on his own and began playing in the town of Arles in the south of France. He traveled throughout the country, busking on the streets of Saint-Tropez, playing wherever he could. Having adopted the perpetual motion of the gypsy lifestyle, his band eventually translated “Los Reyes” and became the Gipsy Kings.

GRAMMY® Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, guitar legend, producer, and Gov’t Mule frontman Warren Haynes has announced new 2027 spring tour dates for his Dreams and Songs Symphonic Experience. The one-of-a-kind, acclaimed live show will be stopping in Atlanta on March 7, 2027, and will be conducted by Rich Daniels of Chicago’s City Lights Orchestra, leading Warren and his all-star band alongside the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. The Warren Haynes Dreams & Songs Symphonic Experience showcases all aspects of Haynes’ incredible catalog and decades-long career with music from Gov’t Mule, Allman Brothers Band, The Dead, his solo albums, and more, reimagined with bold orchestral arrangements as highlighted on his breathtaking new live album, Dreams & Songs: A Symphonic Journey, just released in September.

Dreams & Songs: A Symphonic Journey, released September 18th via Evil Teen Records in the U.S. and Provogue/Artone Label Group in Europe, showcases the 2019 live debut of the Dreams and Songs Symphonic Experience live show. Recorded over two nights at the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium in Warren’s hometown of Asheville, North Carolina, the album beautifully captures the thrilling collision between his lineup of seasoned rock ‘n’ roll improvisers – Oteil Burbridge on bass, John Medeski on organ and keys, Jeff Sipe on drums, Greg Osby on saxophone, and Edwin McCain and Jasmine Muhammad on background vocals – and the 64-piece Asheville Symphony Orchestra, all led by Daniels. The expansive 16-track collection was co-produced by Don Was (The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Bonnie Raitt) and Haynes and mixed by the legendary Bob Clearmountain (David Bowie, Bruce Springsteen, The Rolling Stones).

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