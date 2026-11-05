New Hope For Panola Medical

Panola Medical Center marked another chapter in its history Thursday, Oct. 29, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating new ownership and a renewed commitment to providing medical care for Batesville and the surrounding communities.

Hospital employees, physicians, community leaders and local officials gathered at the hospital for the ceremony, sponsored by Panola Partnership.

Dr. Michael Havens, the longtime Batesville physician who serves as the hospital’s chief medical officer, used the occasion to reflect on the hospital’s sometimes turbulent ownership history and the challenges that remain for the facility.

Havens reminded those attending that this was hardly the first ribbon cutting for the hospital, which has changed ownership numerous times since 2001.

He recalled periods when the hospital was owned by the city and county, local physicians and several hospital management companies before coming under its current ownership involving Thomas McMahon and Strategic Solutions.

By Havens’ count, the hospital has had approximately eight owners in the past 25 years, averaging a change about every three years.

While the occasion was a celebration, Havens made clear that the hospital’s future will depend on more than a change in ownership.

“The hospital’s survival is dependent on community support,” Havens told those gathered.

He also emphasized the importance of dependable ambulance service, an issue he said has concerned him since returning to work at the hospital.

Havens recalled a period when ambulance service to the hospital was interrupted and urged residents to make their concerns known to city and county officials.

“If you leave here with anything, please talk to your city leaders and your county supervisors concerning the ambulance service,” he said.

The physician explained that even a well-equipped hospital cannot adequately serve its patients without reliable transportation to and from the facility when emergency medical care is needed.

Havens said his decision to return to the hospital was motivated by a desire to help restore the medical services that Batesville and Panola County residents deserve.

“I returned here to attempt to get the hospital back to providing the level of care that this community deserves,” he said. “It’ll be a slow process.”

He said the hospital’s leadership has approached that work with the medical profession’s fundamental obligation to do no harm, concentrating first on making sure the hospital is providing safe care while working toward improvements.

Joe Azar of Panola Partnership said the hospital’s importance extends beyond medical care, particularly in a county where manufacturing and industrial recruitment are major parts of the local economy.

“Access to quality local healthcare is a critical component of economic development, especially in a strong manufacturing area like Panola County,” Azar said.

He pointed to improvements already made under the new ownership, including facility upgrades, additional medical supplies and expanded services.

“The hospital’s new ownership has invested in upgrades to the physical facility, beefed up critical inventory, and increased services,” Azar said. “Most importantly, they have emphasized the importance of customer service.”

Azar said Panola Partnership has received encouraging feedback about the hospital’s recent performance.

“Our office has heard nothing but compliments on how their loved ones are treated as well as the elevated level of quality healthcare that was provided,” he said.

During the ceremony, Havens introduced members of the hospital’s leadership team, including administrator and chief financial officer Pam Roberts, chief nursing officer Cody Gullick, chief operating officer John Daniel Woods and Dr. Vivian Lo, medical director of the emergency department.

The hospital’s management structure also includes directors overseeing clinical services, surgery, emergency care, clinics, rehabilitation and other operations.

The ceremony included an invocation by Rev. John Howell, remarks from hospital leadership and the official ribbon cutting with hospital employees, medical providers and community representatives.

The event was organized through Panola Partnership as an opportunity to recognize the hospital’s new ownership and its continued role in the community.

Havens closed his remarks with a comparison that reflected both the challenges facing the hospital and his hopes for its future.

“A hospital that doesn’t serve the community is like an oasis in the desert that is a mirage,” he said.

“I don’t want to be a mirage.”