Tigers ready for Center Hill showdown

South Panola will look to close its regular season with a fourth consecutive victory Thursday night when the Tigers host Center Hill in a key Region 1-6A matchup at Robert H. Dunlap Stadium. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

The Tigers are coming off a convincing 48-14 victory over Olive Branch last Friday, powered by a five-touchdown performance from Jaylan Porter and a defense that intercepted four passes.

Porter rushed for 280 yards on 19 carries, scoring on runs of 9, 23, 82, 15 and 9 yards. His performance highlighted a rushing attack that produced 372 yards as the Tigers averaged 9.6 yards per offensive play.

South Panola led 14-7 at halftime before exploding for 34 unanswered points in the third quarter.

Van Pollard opened the scoring with an 8-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, while AJ Draper returned an interception 35 yards for another touchdown during the third-quarter outburst.

The Tigers finished with 404 yards of total offense despite possessing the football for only 17 minutes and 44 seconds. Pollard completed two passes for 32 yards.

Defensively, Braylon Ke led South Panola with six tackles, while RJ Griffin and O-Tre Banks recorded four each. The Tigers also registered four interceptions, including three by Draper.

The victory continued an impressive late-season stretch that has seen South Panola outscore its last three opponents 138-20.

The winning streak began with a 53-6 victory over Saltillo, followed by a 37-0 shutout of Grenada on the road. Thursday’s opponent, Center Hill, enters with a 7-2 record.

South Panola has responded well since a narrow 27-23 loss to Lake Cormorant earlier in the region schedule. The Tigers have combined an increasingly productive offense with a defense that has surrendered only 20 points over the last three games.