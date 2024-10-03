Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Panolian

    Hearts of lions leaders needed in disasters

    By Staff reports,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cRZPG_0vt1aKPD00

    Hearts of lions leaders needed in disasters
    By Harold Brummett
    Denmark Star Route
    The rain has come and is about gone. It was a good rain that fell slow on the parched
    ground. Other places were not so lucky as the hurricane dumped feet of water almost at
    once. I watched on the television the flooding, and am glad I no longer work for FEMA.
    In a few days I will call some friends made from previous flooding, mainly in West
    Virginia. The town of Rainelle and the town of Hundred, both coal mining towns with
    high unemployment and lots of pride, comes to mind.
    When I first went to Rainelle there was a large bulldozer pushing debris down main
    street. As an intergovernmental affairs specialist dealing with local elected officials my
    first stop was the mayor’s office.
    The mayor barely broke five feet tall, in her mid seventies, thin as a rail but the heart of
    a lion. I walked into her office and she motioned me to shut the door. She sat down at
    her desk, I sat across from her and she started telling me the story of her town’s flood.
    Not long into her story the stress of being up days on end, little sleep and the burden of
    leadership and decision making came to a head, let down her guard and started to cry.
    I told her that if she didn’t stop crying I was going to cry with her. She didn’t and I did.
    We worked well together getting assistance for her hometown.
    As it turns out this town had an Army Reserve unit. My mayor as the floodwaters rose
    and as more machines and manpower was needed, she went to the unit and
    commandeered them. Took charge. Ordered these soldiers and their machines to do
    things and go places. They did.
    Later as the bureaucracy of the Army slowly discovered that one of their combat
    engineer outfits (not state National Guard but Army Reserve) was under the de-facto
    command of a seventy some odd year old lady mayor was beside itself. The brouhaha
    went all the way up to Pentagon level.
    My mayor was not in any danger of unlawfully possessing a military unit because of the
    circumstances and as we used to say, sometimes it is better to ask forgiveness than
    permission.
    I am glad I am home and not in the middle of a disaster somewhere. My time of
    spending months away and working 20 hour days are past. Seeing the damage, the
    lives washed away and dealing with the hurt takes a toll on those who help. When the
    disaster is massive it will look too big to handle and so the work begins bit by bit.

    Like the old saying, how do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time. I never could bring
    myself to sightsee someone’s misery. When there was help to be done, get in and do it,
    but gawking at misfortune seemed to me to be grotesque.
    From my experience the emotional toll for the people who go through a disaster is great
    but it is also great for those who go in to help. I also know that in our country are
    countless mayors, responders, disaster relief workers that are tireless in their efforts
    who have the heart of lions for their communities.
    When we were frustrated with the pace of recovery and the bureaucracy of our jobs we
    joked to each other, it is not a disaster until FEMA shows up. I’m glad they show up.

    The post Hearts of lions leaders needed in disasters appeared first on The Panolian .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson20 hours ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA8 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Fading summer has delightful days
    The Panolian16 days ago
    Happy 60th Anniversary to 'Gomer Pyle, USMC' and How Jim Nabors Later Refused to Fire Frank Sutton
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Investigation Underway: Fatal Denton House Fire Claims Life
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News18 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel28 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt3 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute11 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz10 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson3 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney15 days ago
    Aurora homeless encampments getting bigger, official says
    David Heitz20 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post4 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz2 hours ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy