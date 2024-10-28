Palm Beach landmarks board OKs Garden Club project to beautify Royal Poinciana Way medians

By this time next year, one of Palm Beach’s entry points will be revived with new beauty after the Landmarks Preservation Commission approved a proposal to revamp the landscaping of the medians along Royal Poinciana Way.

The project, designed by SMI Architecture and funded by the Garden Club of Palm Beach, had already been approved by the Town Council during its Sept. 11 meeting , but members had directed representatives to the landmark commission to address the design's details, resident and SMI landscape architect Claudia Visconti told the commission.

The site plan proposes replacing the aging landscape of the two medians between North County Road and Bradley Place with a design that would open up the Royal Poinciana Way scenic vista, she said.

“As we understand, there’s always been a deed that that (view) should be open, and just with the overgrowth and the species that are there right now, that (view) has been blocked,” she told the commission during the Oct. 16 meeting.

The current landscaping will be replaced with shell stone walkways running around the outside of each median, with five midblock plantings running along the center of each median, Visconti said. Each midblock will feature a native lignum vitae, or holywood tree.

Commissioner Brittain Damgard asked how tall the holywood trees would be, noting that they could obstruct the scenic vista the project is seeking to preserve.

The trees would be only 8 feet tall and 5 feet in width, allowing pedestrians and motorists to see the post office at the eastern end of the street, Visconti said.

The walkway will be flanked by small 1-foot hedges, with beds of white, purple and yellow perennials interspersed on these medians, she said.

The iconic royal palms bordering the north and south side of the two medians will be kept as is.

The 75 parking spaces on the north and south side of the medians also will not be affected, town staff said in a memo to the commission.

Commissioner Alex Hufty Griswold said the project should connect both medians by removing the hedge surrounding the eastern side of the western median. That way, pedestrians could use the park to travel through Royal Poinciana Way, he said.

Some commissioners were concerned that the two walkways could increase jaywalking on the street.

“I have walked across that (median) many times having parked my car on the south side and wanting to access the shops on the north side, and it is very dangerous crossing the streets,” Commissioner Julie Herzig Desnick said. “And I think it's going to be encouraged by this walkway.”

She recommended an additional crosswalk near the center gap between the two medians.

The project’s representative had talked to the Public Works department about incorporating an additional crosswalk, but the department told them it would require them to go through a lengthy Florida Department of Transportation approval process, Visconti said.

The extended process was worth the trouble, Desnick said, since “it is a problem you and I both acknowledge, and if you’re going to change the design of the (median), I think it's the time to deal with this problem."

The pathways do not encourage pedestrians to illegally cross the road, since they would lead to the respective crosswalks at each median, longtime resident and SMI founder Jorge Sanchez said.

Also, people will just continue to cross illegally regardless of the landscape design, he said.

“I’ve been quite a number of years here in town, and I don’t remember anyone getting squashed crossing that street; it's been relatively safe,” he said.

Adding a crosswalk should be revisited, but that conversation could wait until The Breakers decides to enact its right to develop 251 homes in its property on the south side of Royal Poinciana Way , Sanchez said.

He thanked the Garden Club for their funding and efforts to improve the median.

“The ladies of the Garden Club are donating close to $600,000 out of their pocket for us taxpayers, and I think we should thank them profusely for a gift like that,” Sanchez said.

The commission voted 6-1, with Desnick casting the nay vote, to approve the project with the condition that the project leaves a gap in the hedge so pedestrians can walk between the medians.

Diego Diaz Lasa is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News , part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at dlasa@pbdailynews.com .

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Palm Beach landmarks board OKs Garden Club project to beautify Royal Poinciana Way medians