Island Animal Hospital sets opening date for new home, will close current location Oct. 30

The only animal hospital on Palm Beach island is moving to a new home.

Island Animal Hospital expects to open Nov. 4 in its new location at 285 Sunrise Ave. in a former Chase bank branch, said Dr. Mary Ellen Scully, who owns the nearly 30-year-old practice. The clinic's final day in its current location at 262 Sunset Ave. will be Oct. 30, she said.

"Everybody is excited for it," Scully said. "It's a chance for us to move and change things for the better and embrace that change."

Between Oct. 31 and Nov. 3, the clinic will close to complete the move to the new office, she said.

"If all the stars are aligned, Nov. 4 is the first day in the new office," Scully said.

Island Animal Hospital was founded in Palm Beach in 1995 in a small office on Royal Palm Way. The clinic purchased the former single-family home on Sunset Avenue in 2000, converting the bungalow into a bustling animal health care practice.

Scully came onboard with Island Animal Hospital that same year, and she assumed ownership in 2022 when former owner Dr. Brad Ochstein retired.

The 1920 bungalow that has been Island Animal Hospital's home for more than 20 years was sold in 2022 to a corporation controlled by New England Development, the owner of the next door White Elephant Palm Beach hotel. New England Development's chair and chief executive is part-time Palm Beach resident Stephen R. Karp.

To complete the move about a block north to the former Chase branch, the Town Council at its December 2023 Development Review Committee meeting unanimously approved a special exception to allow a new veterinarian's office in a space that is larger than 3,000 square feet in a town-serving commercial district. It also approved a variance to allow a veterinarian's office on the ground floor of a building, instead of above the first floor.

The new office space will have a different look from the current space, Scully said.

"You just can't re-create the charm and uniqueness of this building," she said. "It just wouldn't translate to the new building."

The new location also has more parking, "which is huge," Scully said. Instead of having to haul an aging dog or cat carrier down Sunset Avenue, clients will have a much shorter walk, she said.

Past Coverage: Sunset to Sunrise: Longtime Palm Beach vet clinic gets OK to move forward with new location

"For the convenience, for people getting their pets in the door, it's just going to make people's lives easier," Scully said.

While the square footage at 285 Sunrise Ave. is a little smaller, Scully said that what is there will be used more efficiently, allowing Island Animal Hospital to have an additional exam room.

Another change will be less visible to clients: Island Animal Hospital took the opportunity of the move to digitize all medical files and add new methods of connecting with the hospital, including an option to send text messages, Scully said.

While there's a little sadness about leaving their current home, the Island Animal Hospital team looks forward to the new space it created for its clients, she said.

The clinic may have a celebration for its new home in early December, Scully said.

For more information about Island Animal Hospital, go to islandanimalhospital.com or call 561-833-8552.

Kristina Webb is a reporter for Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at kwebb@pbdailynews.com . Subscribe today to support our journalism.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Island Animal Hospital sets opening date for new home, will close current location Oct. 30