Lake Tahoe house built and sold by billionaire Steve Wynn trades again for $62M

A Nevada house built and sold in the 1990s by Palm Beach billionaire Steve Wynn has changed hands again for $62 million, reportedly a record sale on Lake Tahoe.

The Wall Street Journal was the first media outlet to report the sale, which was confirmed by the Palm Beach Daily News.

Christened “Old Forge,” the estate on 5 acres at 1041 Lakeshore Blvd. in Incline Village was listed in September 2023 with a $76 million asking price, making it the most expensive listing in the state at the time and one of the priciest in the country . The price was lowered in May to $68.9 million.

The sellers were Dr. Michael Lacey, a pathologist, and his wife, Nora Lacey, who founded Cell Marque, a biotech company, the Journal reported. The Laceys used a family trust to buy the estate for $31 million in 2017, property records show.

Agent Christine Perry of Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno handled both sides of the sale. She told the Journal the buyers were from San Francisco but would not identify them by name. They bought the property through a Delaware-registered limited liability company, according to Washoe County Assessor records.

Casino-and-resort mogul Wynn bought the land in 1993, completed the house in 1994 and sold it in 1998 for $17 million, according to the Journal.

With seven bedrooms and 14,197-square-foot of living space, the house offers 210 feet of private, sandy beachfront and direct-lakefront views. Other features include a guesthouse, a game room and a massage room.

“This transaction marks a significant moment in Lake Tahoe's luxury real estate landscape, setting a new benchmark for exclusive estates in the region,” Perry said in a statement released to the Palm Beach Daily News .

Wynn has owned an oceanfront Palm Beach estate since 2019 and has it homesteaded as his primary residence in the Palm Beach County tax rolls. He has bought, renovated and sold investment homes in Palm Beach , where also owns an art gallery on Worth Avenue.

Darrell Hofheinz is a USA TODAY Network of Florida journalist who writes about Palm Beach real estate in his weekly “Beyond the Hedges” column. He welcomes tips about real estate news on the island. Email dhofheinz@pbdailynews.com , call (561) 820-3831 or tweet @PBDN_Hofheinz. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today .

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Lake Tahoe house built and sold by billionaire Steve Wynn trades again for $62M